Enhance Indian cuisine with European plant-based ingredients for a nutritious and sustainable vegan experience

Imagine transforming Indian cuisine with the vibrant flavours of plant-based ingredients from the European Union (EU) – there has never been a better time to dive in, especially following the recent celebration of World Vegan Day. With a focus on high-quality fruits, vegetables, grains, and oils, these ingredients complement Indian dishes seamlessly, offering nutritious, flavourful options for those embracing a more plant-rich diet, transforming each vegan meal into More Than Food. The EU’s 27 Member States prioritize safety, sustainability, authenticity, and quality, ensuring staples like barley and spelt—similar to quinoa, commonly grown in India—are not only delicious but environmentally friendly. European products are ideal for vegan diets in India, not only due to their nutritional benefits but also the EU’s stringent quality control and traceability standards.

The rise of veganism in India was underscored by a recent study from Veganuary India and a YouGov survey, both conducted in late 2023. Their findings reveal that 59% of Indians are likely to consider a vegan diet soon, while 74% believe veganism enhances overall health. This shift is primarily driven by increased awareness of health benefits, environmental sustainability, and animal welfare.

As the global vegan movement expands, more Indians are adopting plant-based lifestyles, motivated by wellness, ethical concerns, and environmental responsibility.

Products with PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) labels assure genuine ingredients with unique qualities tied to specific regions and traditional expertise, guaranteeing quality and authenticity. Premium olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and seasonal fruits and vegetables bring a trusted, elevated touch to Indian plant-based recipes, enriching flavours while emphasizing health and sustainability.

Examples of European vegan staples:

Oils: The EU is renowned for olive oils from countries like Spain, France, Portugal, Italy, Croatia, and Greece. Standout varieties include Sitia Lasithiou Kritis PDO from Greece and Aceite de L'Empordà PDO from Spain. The EU also produces PGI-certified pumpkin seed oil, such as Štajersko prekmursko bučno olje from Slovenia, offering a taste rooted in tradition and excellence.

Balsamic vinegar: Adds richness and complexity to Indian flavours, like Aceto Balsamico di Modena PGI from Italy. This versatile condiment enhances plant-based meals, from roasted vegetables and grilled tofu to fresh salads and fruit desserts, with a perfect balance of tangy-sweet flavour.

Fruits and vegetables: Portugal’s Pêra Rocha do Oeste PDO pears, known for their firm texture and sweet aroma, are ideal for snacking or cooking, especially with walnuts and almonds. Hungary’s mild-flavoured Kohlrabi works well in salads or stir-fries, and Croatia’s Fennel offers a crisp texture and sweet, anise-like taste. Cyprus’s red soil potatoes PGI, celebrated for their creamy texture, are perfect for mashing or roasting.

The fusion of European vegan products with Indian dishes creates a delightful blend of flavours and traditions. European oils, fruits, vegetables, and chocolates beautifully complement the bold spices and textures of Indian cuisine. For instance, PDO-certified Ekstra deviško oljčno olje Slovenske Istre (extra virgin olive oil) from Slovenia can be drizzled over a fresh Indian kacumber (cucumber) salad or enhance Baingan Bharta with richness and depth. European fruits, like Prunus avium (sweet cherries from Germany) or European elderberry (Sambucus nigra) grown in Poland, bring vibrant flavour to Shrikhand or Rabri. High-quality vegan European chocolate from Ireland, Austria, or Hungary elevates traditional treats like chocolate barfi or modaks.

Transitioning to a sustainable, plant-based lifestyle can be simple and enjoyable. Start by adding one or two vegan meals a week and gradually explore new ingredients and flavours. European vegan products make this journey especially rewarding.

Choosing European plant-based products means opting for high-quality, flavourful ingredients that support sustainable and ethical practices, aligned with mindful living. Each product reflects the EU’s commitment to authenticity, safety, sustainability, and high quality, making every meal More Than Food.

