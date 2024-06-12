Enjoy the rain with a warming bowl of soup; give these 2 popular soup recipes a try

Some of life's simplest pleasures include having a steaming bowl of soup at hand when the rains slash against your window panes. If you are a proud pluviophile (someone who loves the monsoon), the pre-monsoon showers would've invigorated your spirits after the dreary summer heat. While making instant soup works in a jiffy, preparing a bowl of yummy cosiness from scratch is flavour-unmatched. Looking to up your soup game this season, try whipping up a batch of the classics - Hot and sour soup and tomato soup. Sipping on soup while it rains is like a warm hug (unsplash)

Tangy Tomato Soup

Inputs by Chef Kunal Kapoor

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Tomato soup evokes a cosy feeling during the monsoon (unsplash)

Ingredients

1 ½ tbsp Saffola Gold Oil

4-5 nos Peppercorn

2 tbsp Coriander seeds

1 tbsp Cumin

1 small piece of Cinnamon

1 Black cardamom

5 medium-sized Tomatoes

1/3 cup Onion, sliced

6 nos Garlic cloves

2 tbsp Ginger, chopped

- ½ cup Carrot, diced

Butter

2 Bread slices

Method:

In a deep pan heat Saffola Gold Oil and add peppercorn, coriander seeds, cumin, cinnamon and black cardamom.

2. Sauté for 15 seconds and add sliced onion, garlic, and ginger. Cook for 2 minutes and then add carrots. Cook for another 2 minutes and then add chilli powder.

3. Give it a quick stir and add tomatoes (sliced into half) followed by salt and a dash of water.

4. Stir and cover it to cook for 8–10 minutes. Now add 6 cups of water along with coriander stems and cover and cook till the tomato is mushy. Remove from fire and strain through a fine mesh sieve.

5. Press hard through the sieve to extract the pulp. Once strained place back the soup in a pan and bring to a boil and check for salt.

6. To make the garlic bread, mix soft butter and chopped garlic. Spread it on one side of the bread slice.

7. Heat a pan and place the slice butter side first and cook on slow to medium heat till it turns crisp. Turnover and let it brown and then remove. Serve crisp garlic bread with hot tomato soup.

Hot & Sour Soup

Inputs by Chef Sarab Kapoor

Hot and sour soup is a bowl of comfort in the rainy season(Unsplash)

Ingredients

6 Dried Shitake Mushrooms- soaked overnight & boiled

¼ cup Carrot- cut into strips

¼ - ½ cup Bamboo shoots- cut into strips- boiled

½’’pc Ginger- cut into thin strips

150gms(1cup) Soft Tofu- cubed

1tbsp Corn flour- dissolved in a little water

2-3 stalks Spring Onions chopped

Salt to taste

1tsp Cooking Oil

1tsp Dark Soya sauce

1tsp White Vinegar

1tsp Chili bean Sauce

1tsp Black Vinegar

1tsp Sesame Oil

1/2tsp Black Pepper

1cube Vegetarian stock 0r 3 cups Chicken stock

1tbsp Corn flour- dissolved in a little water

2-3stalks Spring Onions chopped

Salt to taste

Method:

Heat cooking oil and fry ginger till fragrant.

Add carrots, bamboo shoots and mushrooms. Fry the veggies for a few minutes.

Once the vegetable softened, add 4 cups of water or stock to the vessel.

Add all the sauce ingredients and give it a mix.

Cook for a few minutes and add tofu.

Lastly, add the corn flour paste &simmer till the soup is thick enough .

Serve hot garnished with spring onions.