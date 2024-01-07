Flour power: Gluten-free flour alternatives to include in your daily diet

A naturally occurring protein found in wheat, barley, rye and a few other grains, gluten has been getting a bad rap of late. It is primarily useful as a binding agent when added to foods as it allows the plethora of tikkis, pizzas, and cakes to hold their shape. It adds protein, texture and flavour, along with being a great source of antioxidants, fibre, vitamin B, vitamin E, magnesium, iron, folic acid, and other vitamins and minerals. Gluten-free blueberry and chia seed pancakes(Instagram)

Gluten-free vegan black rice noodles in a purple broth with mushrooms and edible flowers (Instagram)

With gluten present in almost everything from foods, beers, makeup and more, it is no surprise that some people may have a bad reaction to its presence. So, while many may chalk up the notion of gluten allergies to a whim of new-age thinking, it is an uncomfortable reality for many. This allergy, referred to as gluten intolerance or non-celiac gluten sensitivity, may trigger an autoimmune response in some. People can suffer from gluten intolerance or allergy, and in some cases may develop Celiac Disease, a digestive condition that can be serious if not treated, shares Vedika Premnani, Clinical Dietician, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai. “The symptoms of Celiac’s include rashes on the body, weight loss, abdominal pain and severe diarrhoea. However, allergies and Celiac’s can be managed through a lifelong gluten-free diet. But there is no cure for this condition.”

Almond flour cherry cake (instagram)

andAlmond Flour

Made by grinding blanched almonds into a fine powder, almond flour is an easy-to-make gluten-free alternative to make at home. It has a super fine texture and is perfect for baking, as it lends a nutty and moist texture to the final product, shares Subhash Shirke, executive chef, The Pantry, Fort. “This nutrient-rich flour lends itself well to cookies, cakes, Keto almond crackers, Doughnuts, pies, etc.

Coconut and almond flour muffins (instagram)

Coconut Flour

While it doesn't have a strong coconut flavour, it adds a subtle sweetness to the dishes it’s used in. “Its texture is absorbent and dense, contributing to a moist and crumbly final product,” says Chef Sunil Singh, The Bluebop Cafe, Khar (W). This flour can be used as a gluten-free alternative in pancakes, muffins, flatbreads, biscuits, breads and more.

Cassava flour makes for chewy gluten-free pasta (Instagram)

Cassava flour

Similar to a potato, cassava is a root vegetable that is grated, dried and ground into a fine powder to make into a flour. The higher fibre content in cassava flour makes it a great option for gluten-free baking and can act as a thickener in gravies and soups. Anuja Jadhav, co-founder, Kokos Natural, says, “It can be used to make rotis, tortillas, pasta dough, and cakes as it tends to mimic some properties of wheat flour by providing structure and stability.”

Shrimp spring rolls with a peanut sauce is perfect for summer lunch (Instagram)

Rice Flour

Wash, dry, grind and sift — follow these steps to make rice flour at home. Chef Pradeep Barmaiya, Head Chef, Saj in the Forest, Pench, Madhya Pradesh, says, “The texture of rice flour is more gooey than airy, so in baking, it works better as a base for cookies and crackers, rather than bread. It plays a major role in South Asian and Oriental cuisine as rice flour is used to make noodles, rice sheets for spring rolls and dumplings, and in tempura batter.”

A vegan burger where the patty is made using veggies and oat flour (.Instagram)

Oat Flour

It is as simple as grinding oats in a blender till it forms a fine powder to make oat flour. However, it is important to ensure that the oats you are using it gluten-free as it can get cross-contaminated at times. Oat flour is versatile and can be used as a direct replacement for wheat flour. From pizza doughs, pies, falafel and more, oat flour works great. Chef Raveena Taurani, Founder & Head Chef, Yogisattva Cafe, Khar (W), says, “Instead of maida and breadcrumbs to form tikkis or patties, use oats and oat flour. It adds a great crispy and crunchy exterior.”