How many times have you popped your leftover curries in the fridge, knowing very well you'll never be getting around to them, but avoiding the imminent guilt that comes with throwing out perfectly good food?

The adult thing to do here, would be to pop it in the freezer instead, fool-proofing the dish whilst simultaneously diminishing the guilt. That being said, not everything is meant to last (in the freezer) forever. From ingredients that spoil within days to staples that last for months, this guide from Taste Atlas breaks down food storage into short, medium and long-span categories, so you know exactly what to use first, what can wait, and what to throw out fast.

Short-span freezing Milk - 1 month (starts separating)

Cooked rice - 1 to 2 months (texture degrades)

Bacon - 1 to 2 months (fat oxidation)

Fresh sausage - 1 to 2 months

Cooked fish - 1 to 2 months

Cooked meats (fatty) - 2 to 3 months (fat oxidises)

Cream soups/sauces - 2 to 3 months (tends to separate)

Cooked pasta (with sauce) - 2 to 3 months

Fatty fish (salmon, tuna) - 2 to 3 months

Pizza dough - 2 to 3 months (this is moderately stable owing to the yeast)

Croissants/pastries - 2 to 3 months

Bananas (peeled) - 2 to 3 months

Ground poultry - 3 months

Cookie dough - 3 months (fairly stable)

Medium-span freezing Cooked meats (lean) - 3 to 4 months (stable if low fat)

Casseroles/bakes dishes - 3 to 4 months

Lasagna - 3 to 4 months (stable if well-wrapped)

Tamales - 3 to 4 months (dough dries)

Ground pork - 3 to 4 months

Shrimp (raw) - 3 to 6 months (stable)

Scallops - 3 to 6 months (fairly stable)

Bread (sliced) - 4 to 6 months (very stable)

Soups and stews (no cream) - 6 months (very stable)

Hard cheese (grated) - 6 months (stable but texture crumbles)

Raw eggs (beaten, no shell) - 6 months (stable)

Citrus slices - 6 months

Lean fish (cod, haddock) - 6 to 8 months (very stable)

Butter - 6 to 8 months (very stable)

Long-span freezing Steaks and chops - 6 to 12 months (very stable)

Citrus juice - 6 to 12 months (stable with slow vitamin loss)

Berries - 8 to 10 months (very stable)

Mango/pineapple - 8 to 10 months (very stable)

Leafy greens - 8 to 10 months (stable if blanched)

Chicken parts - 9 months (very stable)

Carrots - 10 to 12 months (very stable)

Mixed vegetables - 10 to 12 months (very stable)

Bonus lists Raw eggs in their shell, canned food in their original cans, previously thawed food (refrozen raw) and warm food placed directly in freezer are noth unsafe and high risk with the last being the perfect breeding ground for bacteria.

Items like mayonnaise, cream-based sauces, soft cheeses (ricotta, cottage cheese, brie), raw lettuce, raw cucumber, raw tomato, fried food (goes soggy), raw or mashed potatoes and watermelon are fine in theory — but absolute disasters when it comes to taste and texture.