Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
For the love of pistachios: A wholesome anytime snack

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 18, 2024 12:05 PM IST

Indian consumption of pistachios rises due to their health benefits.

India is a growth market for American pistachios. India itself does not produce any pistachios. However, more and more Indians are consuming pistachios and American pistachios are becoming extremely popular. Traditionally pistachios were used only as a garnish. 

American pistachios are a wholesome anytime snack.
As awareness about their health benefits spreads, especially being a complete protein source and high in antioxidants, Indians are consuming American pistachios as a wholesome anytime snack. American pistachios are also a great ingredient to cook with. 

Check out a repository of great recipes by Chefs from across the world on AmericanPistachios.in. 

American pistachios are easily available across India now. Just search or ask for California pistachios.

