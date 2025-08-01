From enhancing food flavours to boosting health: Why chefs and health experts recommend pecans as a superfood

While pecans have been celebrated as a superfood for a while, a recent study revealed that the nuts are beneficial for heart health, too. In fact, on World Brain Day (July 22), many health experts took to social media to speak about pecan’s impact on brain health. Roasted Chicken with Pecan Nut Glazed

Perhaps that’s the reason behind many eateries including it on their menus. From restaurants holding month-long pecan festivals to cafes serving pecan-based iced lattes and salted pecan cream cold foam, among other varieties — pecan, a nut with a rich, buttery taste and a slightly sweet flavour, has become the it word for many.

A delight for chefs

“Pecans are packed with antioxidants, magnesium, micronutrients, febre for gut health, and vitamin E, which support your heart and are good for your brain. For me, it’s a great choice while cooking as it’s a versatile ingredient. They are rich and buttery and add depth to dishes, be it salads or other delicacies. It’s a great choice for baking. Their natural abundance of healthy fats gives dishes a smooth, luxurious texture and leaves a delicate coat on the palate,” says chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Chef Ashish Singh of Café Delhi Heights adds, “Their natural abundance of healthy fats gives dishes a smooth, luxurious texture and leaves a delicate coat on the palate. With little to no aftertaste, pecans allow the core flavours of a dish or drink to shine through, elevating the overall experience.”

According to experts, pecans subtly enhance every dish they touch, both in flavour and feel. “We recently held a full-fledged pecan festival. In Pecan Pulihora, the nuts add a rich crunch that balances the tangy spices beautifully. In Pecan Shorba, they bring a creamy texture and gentle nuttiness, elevating the soup with refined depth,” he adds.

Pecan can be added to pulihora aka tamarind rice

Health benefits

Nutritionist Kavita Devgan goes on to talk about the health benefits of pecan: “It’s cholesterol-free, sodium-free, low in carbohydrates, and contains more than 19 vitamins and minerals. This fabulous plant-based, antioxidant-rich superfood is great for mental health, too, as it delivers lots of vitamin E and polyphenols that support brain function and cognitive health.”

The nutritionist adds that pecan contains copper, which plays an important role in reducing stress and anxiety: “The mineral, which helps in nerve cell function, is difficult to find. The monounsaturated fats support healthy blood circulation to the brain. It also contains magnesium that can help reduce stress and anxiety.”

Great choice for skin health

Aesthetic physician Dr Naznin Holia says pecan is a great choice for skin health too. “Toss them into your breakfast bowl, as a mid-day snack or have it as a salad topping,” she suggests, adding that pecans are packed with powerful antioxidants like ellagic acid and vitamin E, which make them a great “skincare superfood”.

She explains, “These nutrients work hard behind the scenes, fighting off free radicals, those pesky molecules responsible for dullness, fine lines, and premature aging. Think of them as your skin’s internal defense squad. When combined with hydration and a balanced lifestyle, pecans become a part of your glow-up ritual.”

Pecan Soup by Chef Ashish Singh, Café Delhi Heights

Pecan Soup

Ingredients:

1 tbsp - Butter pecan paste

1 tbsp - Roux (butter and flour mixture)

200 ml - Milk

50 ml - Cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

In a pot, heat the roux until bubbly. Slowly whisk in milk and stir to avoid lumps.

Add butter pecan paste and cream. Simmer gently until thickened.

Season with salt and pepper. Serve warm. By Chef Ashish Singh, Café Delhi Heights