A handful of pecans a day may keep heart disease at bay: Nutritionist shares 3 benefits, ways to include them in diet

When we think of heart-healthy foods, leafy greens, olive oil, and oats often top the list. But one overlooked ingredient, often seen as a sweet treat or salad topping, deserves more attention: pecan nuts. Nutritionist Kavita Devgan highlighted the heart-health benefits of consuming a handful of pecans daily and how this nutrient-rich nut can support cardiovascular well-being.

Consuming a handful of pecans daily can support cardiovascular well-being.

1. The nutritional power of pecans

They are rich in monounsaturated fats that help in decreasing the bad cholesterol within the body and at the same time do not decrease or improve the levels of the good cholesterol and that is why they help in maintaining the cholesterol balance and hence reducing the chances of having a damaged heart.

Most notably pecans are sources of plant sterols, which basically are compounds that block the absorption of cholesterol in the gut thereby helping reduce total cholesterol levels.

2. Loaded with antioxidants and fibre

Another major benefit is pecans’ high antioxidant value. Nutrients such as vitamin E and phenolic compounds combat oxidative stress and inflammation, two leading causes of heart disease. These antioxidants help to protect the blood vessels and enhance vascular health in general.

Pecans are great in fibre content as well, about 3 grams in just one ounce. This helps the body get rid of extra bad cholesterol through the tummy. It also helps with digestion and keeps weight and fat levels in check all important for a healthy heart.

3. Combats inflammation

Chronic inflammation is silent. It sneaks into the heart disease process. The anti-inflammatory nutrients in pecans-vitamin E, beta-carotene, and other phytonutrients-help cut this risk. These compounds also reduce the likelihood of plaque building up in the arteries, hence giving long-term protection to the heart from such nutritional insulator buildup.

Pecan nuts are loaded with nutrients that can help boost heart health.(Freepik)

Easy ways to enjoy pecans:

The nutritionist further shared ideas to incorporate pecans into your daily routine:

Top oatmeal or yogurt with them.

Add crunch and flavor to salads.

Incorporate into baked goods like muffins or banana bread.

Grab handfuls to enjoy as your nutritious on-the-go snack or add them to your trail mix.

"Small they may be, but pecans are mighty when it comes to the healthy fats, antioxidants, and fiber that your heart needs. Keep bad cholesterol down, reduce inflammation, and improve overall functioning of the heart with just one handful a day," added nutritionist Kavita Devgan.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.