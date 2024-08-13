From strawberry shortcake to pavlova, 8 desserts to pair with your prosecco cocktail this Prosecco Day

One of the most Googled phrases last year was, “Negroni. Sbagliato … with prosecco in it”. This happened after an interview between British cast-mates of House of the Dragon, Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy on HBO went absolutely viral. But while we all may be familiar, at least by this point, with the drink — what does one pair with a fruity, zesty prosecco cocktail? We're here to answer that question. From strawberry shortcake to pavlova, desserts to pair with your prosecco cocktail

Fruity grazing platter

Whether you're enjoying the Italian wine in a cocktail or on its own, pairing it with sweet and subtle cheeses like burrata or brie is a truly delightful choice. These cheeses, combined with a selection of fruits and cured meats, create an unforgettable taste fusion that’s both sophisticated and satisfying. All the ingredients are easily accessible at your local grocery store. Once you’ve gathered your selections, simply arrange them on a wooden cutting board or a stylish serving plate, and you’re ready to impress your guests as well as your tastebuds with minimal effort.

Shortbread cookies

Shortbread cookies, with their buttery, soft texture that crumbles perfectly in your mouth, are an unexpectedly brilliant pairing for prosecco. Unlike ordinary biscuits or saltines, shortbread's rich, melt-in-your-mouth consistency complements the zesty prosecco, creating a contrast that’s nothing short of magical. This is the adult cookie combo you never knew you needed, making it a perfect addition to any dinner party or casual gathering.

Basque cheesecakes

While you and your partner might be a match made in heaven, nothing pairs better than a slice of burnt Basque cheesecake with a glass of prosecco. The cheesecake’s rich, creamy texture is the perfect antidote to the crisp, citrusy notes of the prosecco, creating a balance of flavours that’s sure to please. Serve this as a dessert at your next dinner party, and you’re guaranteed to see smiles all around.

Creme brulée

Creme brulée is a decadent dessert that can feel a bit heavy when enjoyed on its own, but when paired with a refreshing glass of prosecco it creates a mouthwatering contrast that’s hard to beat. The light, bubbly nature of the prosecco cuts through the richness of the custard, creating a delightfully balanced experience. Top the creme brulée with juicy fruits like grapes or strawberries to add a burst of flavor to your dessert course.

Pavlova

While macarons are often the go-to pairing for a sophisticated treat, they can be underwhelming if not made perfectly. Instead, consider the luscious pavlova — a dessert that’s light and crisp on the outside with a marshmallow-like interior. The pavlova’s delicate sweetness and chewy yet airy texture make it a perfect match for the effervescent qualities of prosecco, enhancing the drink’s subtle nuances.

Dark chocolate

For a simple yet effective pairing, you can’t go wrong with a bar of dark chocolate. The deep richness of the chocolate with its slightly bitter notes makes it an excellent companion for prosecco. The creamy base of the chocolate allows the flavors of the prosecco to shine, creating a luxurious and satisfying combination. This quick and easy pairing is ideal for those moments when you’re short on time but still want to offer something indulgent.

Lemon/fruit tarts

A well-made fresh fruit tart is a wine lover’s dream, especially when paired with with a dry glass of prosecco. The tart’s vibrant, fruity flavors enhance the delicate notes of the prosecco and brings a twist that complements the drink perfectly. There's nothing quite like a tart to bring out the best in your prosecco.

Strawberry shortcake

While chocolate-covered strawberries are a classic pairing for bubbly, they can be a bit labour-intensive if you’re hosting a larger gathering. Enter the strawberry shortcake — a dessert that offers similar flavors with far less effort. The combination of fresh strawberries and light, fluffy cake pairs beautifully with prosecco, making it an ideal choice for those looking to impress without spending hours in the kitchen. Even if you’re not typically a fan of dry cakes, this pairing is sure to win you over.

So whether you're hosting an elegant dinner party or simply enjoying a quiet evening at home, these pairings will elevate your prosecco experience to new heights. The next time you pour yourself a glass, try one of these pairings and discover a new favorite combination that will keep your guests talking long after the last sip.