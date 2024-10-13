Give the humble kala chana a twist with these five scrumptious recipes

One of the three essential macronutrients, protein, alongside carbohydrates and fats, is needed by the body to function properly. It’s made up of building blocks called amino acids, which help in the body's growth, repair, and maintenance of tissues, muscles, enzymes, and hormones. In July, a UN report stated that Indians might be lagging behind in protein consumption. One way to get more proteins in your daily diet is via protein supplements. Make decadent chocolate brownies with black chana(unsplash)

A market trends report published by Coherent Market Insights suggests that the global protein supplements market is forecast to reach a value of US$46.56 billion by 2030. However, earlier this year, a study showed that 70% of the 36 popular protein supplements in India have incorrect information, so the Indian Council of Medical Research urged people against using them.

So, what does one do? The Living Planet Report 2024 released by the World Wide Fund has underlined the importance of promoting alternative protein sources, like legumes, which are high in nutritional value and healthy. While legumes like chickpeas and kidney beans are much-loved hero ingredients in Indian cuisine, black chana might be left out. So, here are five fun recipes to make with black channa that you can add to your Filofax of recipes

Galouti kebabs

Lucknow’s famous galouti kebabs are a non-vegetarian’s delight. But why should vegetarians miss out? Rich in fibre, minerals, and vitamins, soak black chana overnight and boil it with garlic, ginger and green chillies. Mash it together and amp up the flavours by mixing in amchur powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, salt and cumin powder. Add in finely chopped coriander. Form patties with this mixture and fry on both side. Serve with mint chutney on the side or in a burger bun for an American twist that can be eaten on the go.

Kadala Curry

A traditional Kerala dish, this spicy curry is made with black chickpeas (kadala in Malayalam) and coconut. Various spices are added to it, such as mustard seeds, cumin seeds, turmeric powder, coriander powder, chilli powder, and garam masala. Ginger and garlic along with slit green chillies are added to a rich gravy made of tomatoes. It is typically served with puttu (steamed rice cake), appam, or rice, making it a staple of Kerala’s cuisine.

Dahi chana chaat

On days when you are hit with cravings for a mix of sweet, spicy, tangy and salty, make this dahi chana chaat. Black chana has a low glycemic index, which means it releases glucose into the bloodstream slowly and steadily. Prepare a spicy green chutney with mint, coriander and chillies. Whisk dahi with sugar and salt, and the chutney. Pour it over the boiled and cooled chana. Add chopped tomatoes, onions and boiled potatoes, along with black salt and chaat masala. Mix and drizzle on the meetha chutney and theekhi chutney. Garnish with sev.

Kala channa salad

Packing a lunch box for the family can leave you scratching your head. Packed with desi flavours, this black chana salad will have you looking forward to your dabba. Black chana has calcium, iron, potassium, and magnesium, which is important for bone health. Boil the chana that has been soaked overnight. Dice a bunch of vegetables, including tomatoes, cucumber, onions and capsicum. You can toss in some boiled sweet corn too. Add a generous pinch of black salt, and chaat masala, along with a squeeze of lemon juice. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves. This salad with get better the longer it sits as the flavours get to know each other.

Brownies

High in protein, black chana makes a versatile source for vegetarians. Usually added to savoury preparations, this legume can be made into a dessert as well. Boil the chana and grind it into a paste. Add oat or almond flour, along with cocoa powder, baking powder and baking soda, sugar, and salt. In a bowl, add vanilla extract, milk, melted butter, melted chocolate, and whisk together. Mix both together and pour into a baking sheet. Once baked through, cut into chunks and drizzle over some melted dark chocolate and serve warm.