This millet cheela recipe packs in 8 grams of protein a pop and tons of flavour

Breakfast as a matter of fact, is the most important meal of the day. High protein millet cheela recipe for flavour-packed mornings(Photo: Nmami Life)

And getting it right, can literally be the difference between you sprinting to your dream body goals or floundering without a clue on the way. This protein-packed recipe carries the goodness of beetroots, ragi and a ton of flavour. Cherry on the top? This will take just under 15 minutes to whip up. So let's get cooking.

High-protein millet cheela

Ingredients: soya chunks, ginger, green chillies, ragi powder, finely chopped onions, boiled and grated beetroot, finely chopped carrots, finely chopped coriander, jeera, haldi, salt to taste, water

Method: Soak the soya chunks for a few hours before blitzing to a clumpy paste along with a chunk of peeled ginger and a few wjole green chillies, the latter depending on your spice tolerance. Transfer to a big mixing bowl and pile on the finely chopped onions, boiled and grated beetroot, finely chopped carrots and finely chopped coriander along with enough ragi powder to give body to the batter. Add the turmeric powder and salt followed by a splash of water till you have a thick, sticky paste consistency batter on your hands. Heat your non-stick pan and brush with oil before carefully placing the a heaped spoonful of batter on. Let one side cook through completely before flipping over to the other side.

A single cheela made from this batter with a serving of some spicy peanut chutney carries 8 gms of protein.

(recipe from Aura Art of Healthy Living)

To make your breakfast even more protein-packed, add a side of hung curd spiced with your favourite condiment followed by a glass of milk blitzed with gram flour and jeera tadka. Desi, sumptuous and completely filling, you can kiss the mid-day energy crashes a goodbye.

So will this recipe be making the cut for your breakfast rotation?