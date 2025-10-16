Honouring the masters behind the meals in the Capital

Food is the way to the heart, and the chefs who prepare it deserve full recognition for their culinary prowess. On Monday, the Capital hosted the 22nd Annual Chef Awards, celebrating the talent of culinary professionals. Chefs Shailendra Singh and Sandeep Kalra won the silver hat and the golden hat, respectively. (Photo: Anurag Mehra / HT)

“Today is a reminder of how our profession is evolving in the world and how we must keep balancing heritage and innovation to match the fast pace of the world,” said Chef Davinder Kumar, president of the Indian Culinary Forum.

After the address, the celebration continued with the unveiling of Incredible Chef, a food magazine, before moving into the award ceremony that saw categories such as Student Chef of the Year, Chef of the Year, and more.

The Lifetime Achievement honour was presented to chef Umesh Mattoo, who exclaimed, “I think the journey has just begun, and whatever I have learnt, I’d like to give it back to the students, the young chefs, and the people who want to take up this profession. I would like to share all my experiences and cooking skills with them.”