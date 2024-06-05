If it ain't broke, don't fix it: Food delivery agents on Zomato's tweet ask people to not order in the afternoon

In a bid to seemingly give their delivery partners a respite from the heatwave, food aggregator Zomato recently urged customers to avoid ordering during “peak afternoon” hours. The appeal, which was sent out as an X post and as push notifications, was slammed left, right and centre by social media users. Delivery agents also called it pointless. A Zomato delivery agent quenches his thirst before going on his delivery rounds(Anurag Mehra/HT)

While Zomato refused to expand on their tweet when we reached out to them, a Swiggy spokesperson said, “We’re not restricting afternoon deliveries since we already have a lot of provisions to take care of our delivery partners. We’re running over 900 recharge zones in high-demand areas, at our pods and through tie-ups with restaurant partners. These zones offer rest areas and refreshing beverages, too. The delivery partners’ uniforms are made from 100% breathable dry-fit mesh fabric, and they have been provided with summer sleeves for added UV protection.”

‘Hum yeh paise ke liye karte hai’

Delivery agents from both the food delivery apps also vocalised that this move would be more cumbersome than helpful. Not big fans, they believe they are just doing their work as they also need to take money home to their families.

“Haan bahut garmi hai lekin hum yeh paise ke liye karte hain,” says Mumbai's Mahesh Kumar Prajapati, a delivery agent, adding: “Maybe Zomato could increase the amount of money we get during lunch hours.” The said hour is also when the food app pays executives extra. “The maximum orders are placed then. Agar dopahar mein delivery nahin hone ka rule aa gaya toh humara target poora kaise hoga?” says Ashwin Telgote, another delivery agent.

“Agar dopahar mein orders aane band ho gaye toh humein bahut bura ;lagega kyunki paise aane hi band ho jayenge. It’s our job and you don’t stop working due to weather conditions. We have a target of 23 orders per day and that can only be fulfilled if we get regular orders”, explains Shehajab Sayyed, Zomato delivery agent from Pune.

‘We are mindful of their plight’

Author and food influencer Kalyan Karmakar recently took to his stories to ask his followers to keep food delivery agents in mind when they are placing their orders. With the summer heat largely affecting these agents, he says, “This summer has had a lot of extreme temperatures. It is really hot out there. While professional have the opportunity to work from home, these agents don’t. So, if possible, I asked my followers to place their order later in the day, while the sun isn’t glaring down; unless it is urgent. I did mention a caveat as this can also result in a major loss of income for the agents too.”

Customers, on their part, say that delivery partners’ plight is not lost on them. Dr Lylah Coelho, a retired paediatrician, says, “My kids don’t live with me, but use delivery apps to, occasionally, send me something I like for lunch. I do sympathise with the agents who deliver in these extreme climates and always thank them for their service.”

On the other hand, Rishira Ganguly, a Senior Executive who works in Mumbai, says, “Weekdays are hectic with back-to-back meetings and crazy deadlines. When hunger strikes at noon, stepping out for a bite is not possible and that is where food delivery apps really help.”

Ninad Joshi, a VFX designer from Erandwane, Pune , says, “Food delivery apps are very helpful when I have a lot of meetings or late-night deadlines. The delivery agents are usually prompt and on many occasions, even get the food before the time. I do end up ordering pretty often as I sometimes have no other option and going to a restaurant isn’t always possible.”

Chef Prachi Agarkar, a resident of Pune Cantonment, says, “I do order a lot of food from food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato as I’m always in need of last-minute groceries for my content creation. However since the summer has begun I have tried to avoid ordering from these apps in during peak afternoon since it’s extremely sunny and hot outside and I feel guilty for using these apps for my comfort and convenience, while the delivery partner commutes in this scorching heat to deliver my order. So I tend to order only before 12 or after 4 pm. I also always offer water or even give water bottles to whoever comes home with any order of mine."