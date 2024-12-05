India's garam masala takes 2nd spot among world's top 10 spice blends: your cue to ditch the box and make your own!

What a time to be alive when the world is finally, in a mainstream nod, waking up to the infinite virtues of good old desi cooking. The complex flavours, the layered aromas and the explosion on our taste buds may be something that we have been fortunate enough to grow up with. But having easy access to these gastronomic pleasures inadvertently takes the edge off how truly groundbreaking the spice-infused principles of Indian cooking are, and have always been. So as Taste Atlas recognises the virtues of the seminal garam masala blend, sure to be casually lying around in your kitchen, here's your cue to ditch the BlinkIt order or the supermarket trip and grind up your very own batch of this heady mixture, in honour of it being ranked at 2, globally. As garam masala ranks 2nd in the list of the world's top 10 spice blends, here's how to whip up your own batch!(Photos: iStock, Spice Eats)

Swasthi's Recipes will have you sorted with your very own homemade batch in about 15 minutes.

Garam masala

Ingredients: Coriander seeds - 1/2 cup, cumin seeds - 1/4 cup, green cardamoms - 2tbsps, cloves - 2tbsps, peppercorns - 1tbsp, cinnamon - 8 pieces, dried bay leaves - 4, star anise - 3, fennel seeds - 1tbsp, nutmeg - 1/2, black cardamoms - 3 to 4, mace - 3 strands

Method: The method is straightforward but what you must absolutely keep in mind, is to not roast the spices on high heat. Burning them on the pan will ruin the delicate but hard-hitting medley of flavour profiles that we're trying to achieve. Let your pan fire up, then drop the heat and first add the cardamoms, bay leaf, star anise, nutmeg, mace, cinnamon, cloves and pepper. Transfer once crunchy and add the coriander seeds separately and repeat. Once you've separated them, repeat with the fennel and cumin in separate batches. Now grind to a fine powder and voila! You're sorted.

