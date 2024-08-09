Indian Military's culinary diversity to be celebrated this Independence Day at a food festival

dishShowcasing the rich culinary heritage of India's military force, Meluha The Fern - An Ecotel Hotel in Mumbai is putting forth a food festival titled, Regimental Zaika, which will take place at the Tiara. One of the dishes served at Tiara, Meluha The Fern,

This festival is inspired by the book Regimental Zaika, which is a compilation of delicious recipes that are made in different regiments across all parts of the country. The book is authored by Major Santosh Kumar. This culinary feast will be available for diners to partake in till August 18.

Each day of the festival is dedicated to one or multiple regiments and bringing forth the unique flavours from the branches of the army to your plate. The menu has been designed keeping in mind the food preferences of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food lovers.

The dishes during the festival will feature foods from across the different regiments from the military

Talking about this ongoing food festival, culinary director Parimal Sawant, said, “We have done a lot of research and tried to create a menu encompassing all the major regiments of the country. In some of the menus, we have combined the dishes from two or three regiments so that the entire region can be showcased."

The ten-day-long fest will serve food from the following regiments: Dogra, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Assam, Rajasthan, Sikh, Garhwal and Kumaon, Maratha Bihar, Bengal, South, and Lucknow (Awadh) regiments.

Some of the dishes served will include Kosuthuri Kon Bilahir Logot (tender Colocasia leaves cooked with cherry tomatoes), Maah Proxador Khar (split green mung beans and chickpeas cooked with alkaline extract), and Dhekiya Bhaji (stir-fried fiddlehead ferns). Litti Chokha, Bharwan Parwal, and Champaran mutton will be served from Bihar.

Catch it live!

Where: Tiara at Meluha The Fern - An Ecotel Hotel, Hiranandani Garden, Powai, Mumbai

When: On till August 18

Cost: ₹1,299 (lunch)+taxes; ₹1699 (dinner) +taxes

Contact: 022-2575 5555, 9664465401