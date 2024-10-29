Menu Explore
Indulge in flavours of butter chicken: A classic delight

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 29, 2024 12:02 PM IST

Zappfresh revolutionises fresh meat access in India, offering high-quality, preservative-free products sourced from local farms.

The 'Delhicious' journey of butter chicken

Butter chicken, or Murgh Makhani, was created in the 1950s in Delhi by Punjabi refugees from Peshawar. The dish was created by chance when leftover tandoori chicken was mixed with a rich tomato and butter sauce to prevent waste. Its popularity soared, becoming a staple in Indian cuisine and gaining international acclaim.

Butter chicken is a rich, creamy dish made with marinated chicken in a spiced tomato sauce. To prepare it, Butter chicken, or Murgh Makhani is a beloved Indian dish known for its creamy tomato sauce. Today, butter chicken is often served with naan and has inspired numerous adaptations worldwide, from pizzas to tacos.

Butter chicken: A creamy comfort

To prepare it, start by marinating 500 gms of boneless chicken pieces in yoghurt, lemon juice, and spices like chilli powder and garam masala for at least an hour.

In a skillet, heat 6 tablespoons of butter and brown the marinated chicken. Remove the chicken and sauté 1 diced onion and 3 minced garlic cloves until soft. Add spices including 1 tablespoon of ginger, chilli powder, and 1½ cups of tomato sauce, simmering for a few minutes.

Finally, stir in 2 cups of cream, return the chicken to the pan, and simmer until cooked through. Serve with naan or rice for a complete meal.

Special Tips:

Use both butter and oil to prevent burning.

Incorporate Kasuri Methi for authenticity.

Zappfresh for fresh meat
Zappfresh has transformed how consumers access fresh meat in India. The brand focuses on delivering high-quality meat sourced from local farms, ensuring freshness through a sophisticated cold chain system. Zappfresh offers a diverse range of products, including chicken, mutton, and seafood, all preservative- and antibiotic-free. To make the most delectable butter chicken, order tender, fresh and juiciest boneless chicken pieces from Zappfresh.

