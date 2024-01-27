Indulge in these strawberry delights to satiate your taste buds
Check out these lip-smacking strawberry infused recipes shared by the culinary experts.
Tis the season of relishing juicy yet sweet berries, with strawberries reigning supreme for numerous reasons, whether it be their health benefits or their versatility. Not only do they satiate your taste buds, but they are also packed with nutrients. Apart from consuming them as a fruit, you can incorporate these nutritional powerhouses into your meals to enhance the flavour your dish. But how? Check out these lip-smacking recipes shared by the culinary experts.
Chef Rakhee Vaswani from Palate Culinary Academy has shared some delightful dessert variations with strawberries to elevate your dessert game. Take a look!
STRAWBERRY SWIRL CHEESECAKE
Ingredients:
10 g Digestive Biscuits
60 g melted butter
60 g Fresh Cream
170g Cream Cheese
150g Condensed Milk
2 Tbsp Custard Powder
1/4 tsp vanilla essence
For strawberry gel.
Fresh strawberries -250gm
Sugar-2tbsp
Lemon juice - few drops
Method for cheesecake:
1. Crush the biscuits and mix with melted butter.
2. Put a spoon full of the mixture into metal 5inch lined ring and press down
to make base.
3. Chill the base for 15 minutes.
4. In the meantime whisk together cream, condensed milk, cream cheese,
custard powder and thandai powder to make cheesecake batter.
5. pour the batter on the chilled base. Add strawberry gel and swirl on top.
6. Preheat the oven for 5 mins at 150°C. Bake in a water bath at 140°C for
35-40 mins
7. Remove from the oven , chill the cheesecake for 30mins and remove from
the tin.
Method for strawberry gel:
- Add chopped strawberries to a pan and add the sugar.
- cook the strawberries for 15 mins and add 10ml of water.
- remove from the heat and add lemon juice.
- blend the whole mixture.
- cook this mixture more till the strawberry gel thickens and stays on the
back of the wooden spoon
STRAWBERRY TRIFLE
For custard:
Milk-120ml
Custard powder-1tsp
Sugat-1tsp
Whipped cream-100ml
Strawberry juice
For the Jam.
Strawberry fresh -500gms
Sugar -100gms
Lemon juice - 1tsp
Pectin (optional) - a pinch
For cake base:
Milk- 100 ml
Vinegar - 1/2tsp
Butter- 37gm
Castor sugar- 30gm
Condensed milk-120gm
Flour- 82gm
Milk powder- 15gm
Baking powder- 3/4 tsp
Baking soda- a pinch
Method:
In a container mix milk and vinegar and keep it aside.
Using a whisk or a beater, cream the butter along with sugar and condensed
milk.
Add the vinegar and milk mixture to it and mix it well.
Sift in the flour ,baking powder, baking soda and milk powder.
Using a spatula fold the dry ingredients well
In a greased tin pour the batter
Bake it at 160degrees for 20-25 mins. To check the baking insert a toothpick
and check the doneness of the cake.
Demould the cake and cool it before cutting 5mm thick slices.
Using a cookie cutter cut the circles as per the container sizes
For the jam. Chop the strawberries roughly. Then in a pan, add all the ingredients except lemon juice and cook it thoroughly for 10 mins or till the strawberries become mushy. Switch off the flame and add lemon juice. Blend it for smoother jam or keep it chunky as per your liking
For custard:
Heat up the milk and sugar .
Once it simmers make a slurry of custard powder and cold milk and add it to the milk.
Whisk it well
Cool and Assemble
Add a layer of cake topped with strawberry juice.
Add a layer of sliced strawberry on the sides.
Add a layer of custard and Jam topped with whipped cream.
Repeat the process as shown and serve with whole strawberries on top with a dust of icing sugar
From appetizer to a refreshing concoction, chef Ashish Singh, Corporate Chef, Dhansoo café, Gurugram gave quirky twist to strawberries in his recipes:
FROZEN STRAWBERRY MARGARITA
Ingredients:
Tequila – 60ml
TRIPLE SEC – 15ml
LIME JUICE – 60ml
Sugar syrup – 15gm
White salt – 5gm
Ice cube – 250gm
Strawberry Crush – 20ml
Maraschino Cherry – 3ml
Wooden Stirrer – 1
Frozen Strawberry – 10gm
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Tequila, orange liqueur,
strawberry crush, and fresh lime juice, Stir in simple syrup. Rim glasses with
a bit of lime juice and salt if desired. Garnish with lime wheel. Fill the cocktail
shaker with 2/3 of the way full of ice. Pour in enough margarita mix to cover
the ice, put the lid on the shaker, and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Pour
into prepared glasses. Repeat, using fresh ice after a few uses, for remaining
servings. Drop a lime wedge or slice of lime in each glass if desired.
Garnish with Lemon wedge.
STRAWBERRY BRUSCHETTA
This strawberry bruschetta is a perfect appetizer! Made with juicy
strawberries, fresh basil, and balsamic vinegar, it's delicious, refreshing, and
easy to make!
Ingredients:
1. 2 cup fresh strawberries
2. ¼ cup finely chopped fresh basil
3. ¼ cup finely chopped fresh coriander
4. 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
Reduction
5. 1 teaspoon olive oil
6. ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
7. 1 teaspoon sugar
8. 1 sliced bread of French toasted
9. 2 tablespoons Spreadable cream cheese
10. Salt to taste
11. 2 teaspoons of lemon juice
Instructions:
1. Clean, hull, and finely dice the strawberries so the pieces are ¼ inch or
smaller
2. Add the diced strawberries to a large bowl and stir in the basil, fresh
coriander, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Taste-test the bruschetta and add
sugar like it to be a bit sweeter. add more salt and pepper.
Add lemon juice.
Meanwhile, chef Sidharth Sharma, Corporate Chef, Nush Mush, Gurugram shared his creation with bakery goods:
STRAWBERRY TRES LECHES
Soft, moist, and soaked in three kinds of milk, this authentic Tres Leches
Cake is going to melt in your mouth. Sweet and refreshing, this crowd-
pleasing cake is perfect for any occasion. It’s easy to make and is perfect for
making ahead as it’s even tastier the next day.
Ingredients:
Cake:
All-purpose flour : 1 cup
Baking Powder : 1 ½ teaspoon
Salt: ¼ teaspoon
Large Eggs, separated : 5pc
Castor Sugar: 1 cup
Milk : 1/3 cup
Vanilla extract: 1teaspoon
Milk Mixture:
Evaporated milk : 1 ¼ cup
Condensed milk : 1 cup
Milk : ½ cup
Whipped topping:
Heavy whipping cream: 1 cup
Vanilla essence : ½ teaspoon
Fresh strawberries, dices: 200g
Method:
1. Preheat oven to 170 °C.
2. In a medium bowl combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Separate
the eggs into two other mixing bowls.
3. Add ¾ cup sugar to the bowl with the egg yolks and whisk on high
speed with an electric beaters until yolks are pale yellow. Add ⅓ cup
milk and vanilla and stir to combine.
4. Pour the egg yolk mixture over the flour mixture and stir gently just
until combined (don't over-mix).
5. Use electric beaters to beat the egg whites on high speed. As the
begin to whip into stiff peaks, gradually mix in the remaining ¼ cup of
sugar. Fold the stiffly beaten egg whites into the batter gently,
scraping the bottom and sides of the bowl, until combined.
6. Pour batter into un-greased pan and smooth it into an even layer.
Bake for 25 to 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the centre of
the cake comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow cake to
cool completely.
7. Combine the evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, and whole
milk in a small bowl. Once the cake has cooled use a fork to poke
holes all over the top of the cake.
8. Slowly pour the milk mixture over the top of the cake, making sure to
pour near the edges and all around. Refrigerate the cake for at least 1
hour or overnight, to allow it to soak up the milk.
9. In the meantime, whip the heavy cream and vanilla until stiff peaks.
Pipe or spread it smoothly over the top of the cake.
10. Serve with fresh diced strawberries generously. Enjoy!
STRAWBERRY CHOUX BUNS
A classic French dessert, these Choux buns are easy to make from scratch.
Crispy hollow shells made from choux pastry then filled with cream &
strawberries, these puffs look so good and taste even better!
Ingredients:
Choux paste:
Milk: ½ cup
Water : ½ cup
Butter : 1/3 cup
Castor sugar : 1teaspoon
All-purpose flour: ¾ cup
Egg : 3pc
Vanilla essence: 1 teaspoon
Crème diplomat:
Milk : ½ cup
Sugar: 2 tablespoon
Custard powder : 1 tablespoon
Egg yolk : 1
Vanilla bean : ½ bean
Whipping cream: 150ml
Method:
For the Choux Pastry:
1. Line a large sheet pan with parchment paper/ silicone mat.
2. In a large saucepan, bring the milk, water, butter, sugar to a boil over
medium-high heat. When it boils, immediately take the pan off the
heat.
3. Add all of the flour at once and stir with a wooden spoon until all of the
flour is incorporated. Return to medium heat and cook, stirring for
about 60 seconds.
4. Scrape the mixture into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle
attachment (you can also use a hand mixer). Beat at medium speed for
about 2 minutes to cool the mixture down. (it will still be warm.)
5. With the mixer running, add vanilla essence & 2 eggs, one at a time,
stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl between each egg. Mix
until the dough is smooth and glossy and the eggs are completely
incorporated. The dough should be thick but fall slowly and steadily
from the beater when lifted out of the bowl. If the dough is still clinging
to the beater, add the remaining 1 egg and mix until incorporated.
6. Transfer the dough to a pastry bag fitted with a large round tip and
pipe dollops roughly 2 inches in diameter and 1 inch high. Lightly wet a
finger and tap down the spike on top.
7. Let this rest in the refrigerator for about an hour. Preheat the oven just
before taking them out of the refrigerator.
8. Bake for about 25 minutes at 170 °C until the dough is golden brown
and appears dry.
For the Filling:
1. Combine the milk, sugar and scraped vanilla seeds in a medium pot
and place on medium-high heat whisking occasionally. Bring to a boil
and immediately turn off the heat and set aside.
2. In a another bowl, whisk the custard powder and egg yolks. Whisk until
pale yellow and smooth. While whisking, slowly pour in ½ cup of the
hot milk mixture until incorporated. Whisk in the remaining hot milk
mixture. Pour the mixture through a strainer back into the saucepan.
3. Cook the egg yolk mixture over medium-high heat, whisking
constantly, until thickened and just starting to bubble. The whisk
should leave a defined trace when moved through the custard.
Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter until fully melted and
combined. Transfer the custard to a large bowl.
4. Cover with plastic wrap, lightly pressing the plastic against the surface
to prevent a skin from forming and place it in the fridge.
5. In a mixing bowl, take whipping cream and beat until stiff peaks form.
Remove the custard from the fridge and whisk it to break it up and
smooth the texture out. Fold the whipped cream into the custard.
Transfer the filling to a piping bag fitted with a star tip.
6. Fold the whipping cream with the custard above in an equal 1:1 ratio.
7. Chill for at least 2 hours or until ready to serve.
For the Assembly:
1. Cut the tops of the cooled puffs off with a serrated knife. You can scoop
out some of the softer strands inside, if desired. Pipe the cream filling
into each pastry then top it off with fresh diced strawberries and place
the cap on, and lightly dust with confectioners’ sugar. Cream puffs are
best if enjoyed within a few hours of assembly.