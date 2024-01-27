Indulge in these strawberry delights to satiate your taste buds

Tis the season of relishing juicy yet sweet berries, with strawberries reigning supreme for numerous reasons, whether it be their health benefits or their versatility. Not only do they satiate your taste buds, but they are also packed with nutrients. Apart from consuming them as a fruit, you can incorporate these nutritional powerhouses into your meals to enhance the flavour your dish. But how? Check out these lip-smacking recipes shared by the culinary experts. For representational purpose

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Chef Rakhee Vaswani from Palate Culinary Academy has shared some delightful dessert variations with strawberries to elevate your dessert game. Take a look!

STRAWBERRY SWIRL CHEESECAKE

Strawberry swirl cheesecake

Ingredients:

10 g Digestive Biscuits

60 g melted butter

60 g Fresh Cream

170g Cream Cheese

150g Condensed Milk

2 Tbsp Custard Powder

1/4 tsp vanilla essence

For strawberry gel.

Fresh strawberries -250gm

Sugar-2tbsp

Lemon juice - few drops

Method for cheesecake:

1. Crush the biscuits and mix with melted butter.

2. Put a spoon full of the mixture into metal 5inch lined ring and press down

to make base.

3. Chill the base for 15 minutes.

4. In the meantime whisk together cream, condensed milk, cream cheese,

custard powder and thandai powder to make cheesecake batter.

5. pour the batter on the chilled base. Add strawberry gel and swirl on top.

6. Preheat the oven for 5 mins at 150°C. Bake in a water bath at 140°C for

35-40 mins

7. Remove from the oven , chill the cheesecake for 30mins and remove from

the tin.

Method for strawberry gel:

- Add chopped strawberries to a pan and add the sugar.

- cook the strawberries for 15 mins and add 10ml of water.

- remove from the heat and add lemon juice.

- blend the whole mixture.

- cook this mixture more till the strawberry gel thickens and stays on the

back of the wooden spoon

STRAWBERRY TRIFLE

Strawberry trifle

For custard:

Milk-120ml

Custard powder-1tsp

Sugat-1tsp

Whipped cream-100ml

Strawberry juice

For the Jam.

Strawberry fresh -500gms

Sugar -100gms

Lemon juice - 1tsp

Pectin (optional) - a pinch

For cake base:

Milk- 100 ml

Vinegar - 1/2tsp

Butter- 37gm

Castor sugar- 30gm

Condensed milk-120gm

Flour- 82gm

Milk powder- 15gm

Baking powder- 3/4 tsp

Baking soda- a pinch

Method:

In a container mix milk and vinegar and keep it aside.

Using a whisk or a beater, cream the butter along with sugar and condensed

milk.

Add the vinegar and milk mixture to it and mix it well.

Sift in the flour ,baking powder, baking soda and milk powder.

Using a spatula fold the dry ingredients well

In a greased tin pour the batter

Bake it at 160degrees for 20-25 mins. To check the baking insert a toothpick

and check the doneness of the cake.

Demould the cake and cool it before cutting 5mm thick slices.

Using a cookie cutter cut the circles as per the container sizes

For the jam. Chop the strawberries roughly. Then in a pan, add all the ingredients except lemon juice and cook it thoroughly for 10 mins or till the strawberries become mushy. Switch off the flame and add lemon juice. Blend it for smoother jam or keep it chunky as per your liking

For custard:

Heat up the milk and sugar .

Once it simmers make a slurry of custard powder and cold milk and add it to the milk.

Whisk it well

Cool and Assemble

Add a layer of cake topped with strawberry juice.

Add a layer of sliced strawberry on the sides.

Add a layer of custard and Jam topped with whipped cream.

Repeat the process as shown and serve with whole strawberries on top with a dust of icing sugar

From appetizer to a refreshing concoction, chef Ashish Singh, Corporate Chef, Dhansoo café, Gurugram gave quirky twist to strawberries in his recipes:

FROZEN STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

Frozen strawberry margarita

Ingredients:

Tequila – 60ml

TRIPLE SEC – 15ml

LIME JUICE – 60ml

Sugar syrup – 15gm

White salt – 5gm

Ice cube – 250gm

Strawberry Crush – 20ml

Maraschino Cherry – 3ml

Wooden Stirrer – 1

Frozen Strawberry – 10gm

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Tequila, orange liqueur,

strawberry crush, and fresh lime juice, Stir in simple syrup. Rim glasses with

a bit of lime juice and salt if desired. Garnish with lime wheel. Fill the cocktail

shaker with 2/3 of the way full of ice. Pour in enough margarita mix to cover

the ice, put the lid on the shaker, and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Pour

into prepared glasses. Repeat, using fresh ice after a few uses, for remaining

servings. Drop a lime wedge or slice of lime in each glass if desired.

Garnish with Lemon wedge.

STRAWBERRY BRUSCHETTA

Strawberry bruschetta

This strawberry bruschetta is a perfect appetizer! Made with juicy

strawberries, fresh basil, and balsamic vinegar, it's delicious, refreshing, and

easy to make!

Ingredients:

1. 2 cup fresh strawberries

2. ¼ cup finely chopped fresh basil

3. ¼ cup finely chopped fresh coriander

4. 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Reduction

5. 1 teaspoon olive oil

6. ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

7. 1 teaspoon sugar

8. 1 sliced bread of French toasted

9. 2 tablespoons Spreadable cream cheese

10. Salt to taste

11. 2 teaspoons of lemon juice

Instructions:

1. Clean, hull, and finely dice the strawberries so the pieces are ¼ inch or

smaller

2. Add the diced strawberries to a large bowl and stir in the basil, fresh

coriander, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Taste-test the bruschetta and add

sugar like it to be a bit sweeter. add more salt and pepper.

Add lemon juice.

Meanwhile, chef Sidharth Sharma, Corporate Chef, Nush Mush, Gurugram shared his creation with bakery goods:

STRAWBERRY TRES LECHES

Strawberry tres leches

Soft, moist, and soaked in three kinds of milk, this authentic Tres Leches

Cake is going to melt in your mouth. Sweet and refreshing, this crowd-

pleasing cake is perfect for any occasion. It’s easy to make and is perfect for

making ahead as it’s even tastier the next day.

Ingredients:

Cake:

All-purpose flour : 1 cup

Baking Powder : 1 ½ teaspoon

Salt: ¼ teaspoon

Large Eggs, separated : 5pc

Castor Sugar: 1 cup

Milk : 1/3 cup

Vanilla extract: 1teaspoon

Milk Mixture:

Evaporated milk : 1 ¼ cup

Condensed milk : 1 cup

Milk : ½ cup

Whipped topping:

Heavy whipping cream: 1 cup

Vanilla essence : ½ teaspoon

Fresh strawberries, dices: 200g

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 170 °C.

2. In a medium bowl combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Separate

the eggs into two other mixing bowls.

3. Add ¾ cup sugar to the bowl with the egg yolks and whisk on high

speed with an electric beaters until yolks are pale yellow. Add ⅓ cup

milk and vanilla and stir to combine.

4. Pour the egg yolk mixture over the flour mixture and stir gently just

until combined (don't over-mix).

5. Use electric beaters to beat the egg whites on high speed. As the

begin to whip into stiff peaks, gradually mix in the remaining ¼ cup of

sugar. Fold the stiffly beaten egg whites into the batter gently,

scraping the bottom and sides of the bowl, until combined.

6. Pour batter into un-greased pan and smooth it into an even layer.

Bake for 25 to 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the centre of

the cake comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow cake to

cool completely.

7. Combine the evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, and whole

milk in a small bowl. Once the cake has cooled use a fork to poke

holes all over the top of the cake.

8. Slowly pour the milk mixture over the top of the cake, making sure to

pour near the edges and all around. Refrigerate the cake for at least 1

hour or overnight, to allow it to soak up the milk.

9. In the meantime, whip the heavy cream and vanilla until stiff peaks.

Pipe or spread it smoothly over the top of the cake.

10. Serve with fresh diced strawberries generously. Enjoy!

STRAWBERRY CHOUX BUNS

Strawberry choux buns

A classic French dessert, these Choux buns are easy to make from scratch.

Crispy hollow shells made from choux pastry then filled with cream &

strawberries, these puffs look so good and taste even better!

Ingredients:

Choux paste:

Milk: ½ cup

Water : ½ cup

Butter : 1/3 cup

Castor sugar : 1teaspoon

All-purpose flour: ¾ cup

Egg : 3pc

Vanilla essence: 1 teaspoon

Crème diplomat:

Milk : ½ cup

Sugar: 2 tablespoon

Custard powder : 1 tablespoon

Egg yolk : 1

Vanilla bean : ½ bean

Whipping cream: 150ml

Method:

For the Choux Pastry:

1. Line a large sheet pan with parchment paper/ silicone mat.

2. In a large saucepan, bring the milk, water, butter, sugar to a boil over

medium-high heat. When it boils, immediately take the pan off the

heat.

3. Add all of the flour at once and stir with a wooden spoon until all of the

flour is incorporated. Return to medium heat and cook, stirring for

about 60 seconds.

4. Scrape the mixture into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle

attachment (you can also use a hand mixer). Beat at medium speed for

about 2 minutes to cool the mixture down. (it will still be warm.)

5. With the mixer running, add vanilla essence & 2 eggs, one at a time,

stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl between each egg. Mix

until the dough is smooth and glossy and the eggs are completely

incorporated. The dough should be thick but fall slowly and steadily

from the beater when lifted out of the bowl. If the dough is still clinging

to the beater, add the remaining 1 egg and mix until incorporated.

6. Transfer the dough to a pastry bag fitted with a large round tip and

pipe dollops roughly 2 inches in diameter and 1 inch high. Lightly wet a

finger and tap down the spike on top.

7. Let this rest in the refrigerator for about an hour. Preheat the oven just

before taking them out of the refrigerator.

8. Bake for about 25 minutes at 170 °C until the dough is golden brown

and appears dry.

For the Filling:

1. Combine the milk, sugar and scraped vanilla seeds in a medium pot

and place on medium-high heat whisking occasionally. Bring to a boil

and immediately turn off the heat and set aside.

2. In a another bowl, whisk the custard powder and egg yolks. Whisk until

pale yellow and smooth. While whisking, slowly pour in ½ cup of the

hot milk mixture until incorporated. Whisk in the remaining hot milk

mixture. Pour the mixture through a strainer back into the saucepan.

3. Cook the egg yolk mixture over medium-high heat, whisking

constantly, until thickened and just starting to bubble. The whisk

should leave a defined trace when moved through the custard.

Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter until fully melted and

combined. Transfer the custard to a large bowl.

4. Cover with plastic wrap, lightly pressing the plastic against the surface

to prevent a skin from forming and place it in the fridge.

5. In a mixing bowl, take whipping cream and beat until stiff peaks form.

Remove the custard from the fridge and whisk it to break it up and

smooth the texture out. Fold the whipped cream into the custard.

Transfer the filling to a piping bag fitted with a star tip.

6. Fold the whipping cream with the custard above in an equal 1:1 ratio.

7. Chill for at least 2 hours or until ready to serve.

For the Assembly:

1. Cut the tops of the cooled puffs off with a serrated knife. You can scoop

out some of the softer strands inside, if desired. Pipe the cream filling

into each pastry then top it off with fresh diced strawberries and place

the cap on, and lightly dust with confectioners’ sugar. Cream puffs are

best if enjoyed within a few hours of assembly.