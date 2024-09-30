Instagram-famous healthy fruit and chocolate barks that make delicious desserts to snack on

The festive season is upon us, which usually means a lot of indulgence and sweet treats. So, having healthy meals might not always be possible. But meal prepping can save the day. Instead of always reaching out for those leftover desserts, make a few tasty yet good-for-you treats that won’t leave you feeling guilty or dealing with sugar highs and lows. Healthy fruit and chocolate desserts (instagram)

Banana and nut butter chocolate bark(instagram)

Lately, several food content creators have been sharing easy, healthy desserts that are brimming with fruits.

Lifestyle creator Faith Fresh (@faithsfresh) shared her recipe for a banana chocolate bark that satisfies the cravings for a sweet treat. But it is not a calorie-laden dessert. Similarly, Brianna Joye (@briannajoye_fitness) made a blueberry chocolate bark by laying down these antioxidant fruits in rows. She then topped it off with dark chocolate.

Other fruits that can be used in these healthy chocolate barks are dried cranberries, dates, prunes. You can also use fresh, seasonal fruits like strawberries, apples, pears, cherries, figs and more. Enhance the flavours by adding on chopped nuts like pistachios, cashews, almonds, walnuts and hazelnuts. A pinch of flakes sea salt or a dash of chilli powder will give these barks an interesting flavour profile.

Earlier this year, a date bark was also going viral. It got a lot of fans as it tastes just like a healthier version of a Snickers bar, with peanut butter, dates and chocolate. This bark uses mejool dates as a caramel replacement. When this dried fruit is frozen, it makes for a chewy toffee-like texture that some how tastes exactly like caramel.

Banana and Chocolate bark

Recipe

Ingredients:

3 - Bananas

1/2 cup - Creamy peanut butter

Small handful of peanuts

3/4 cup - Chocolate chips

1 tbsp - Coconut oil

Pinch of flaky salt

Method: