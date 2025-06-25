Bored of plain old boiled eggs? These Korean Mayak 'drug' eggs will revamp your protein game in a delicious way!

Boiled eggs are both the easiest as well as the most boring quick fixes to make sure you're meeting your protein requirements. And this is not something to be trifled with. A Mayo Clinic report asserts that a minimum of 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of your body weight is needed to prevent deficiencies. The need to get this right only ups itself if you're someone whose even fairly regular at the gym or even lead an active lifestyle in general. These Korean Mayak 'drug' eggs will change your protein intake game!(Photos: Reddit, Non-Guilty Pleasures)

So coming back to the boiled eggs, just 10 more minutes in the kitchen can promise you a bowl of marinade, rich in flavour and taste, with a minimal caloric addition. Fair warning, these Korean Mayak eggs, also dubbed Korean 'drug' eggs don't get their name for nothing!

Korean Mayak 'drug' eggs

Ingredients: Large eggs - 3, chopped yellow onion - 1/2, chopped jalapeno - 1, minced garlic cloves - 3, green onion stalks - 2, water - 1/4 cup, soy sauce - 6tbsps, dark soy sauce - 2tbsps, honey - 5tbsps, Korean red pepper flakes (or normal pepper flakes; just double the amount) - 1tbsp, msg - 1tsp, sesame seeds - 2tbsps

Method: Begin by soft boiling your eggs — 6 minutes in boiling hot water should do it. Immediately dunk it into ice cold water to stop the eggs from further cooking in their own heat. While your eggs cool down, chop the yellow onion, jalapeno, garlic cloves and onion stalks. Dump these in a mixing bowl and layer on the water, soy sauces, honey, Korean (or regular) red pepper flakes, msg and sesame seeds. Now peel the eggs and dunk them in your mix. Transfer this to an airtight box and layer with a tissue paper, ensuring that no bits of the egg are sans the marinade. Let this marinate at least overnight in fridge before serving it atop some rice. This will keep well in the fridge for up to a week.

(recipe from Wanna Be a Chef Matt)

The only thing you need to be worried about with these drug eggs, is getting addicted to them!