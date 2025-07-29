This lasagna recipe boasts of a desi twist that's just too delish miss!

It's Lasagna Day! Now while you may have zeroed in on your favourite plate of lasagna from the many eateries all over the city, there's nothing like getting down and dirty in the kitchen on a rainy day and then gorging on the savoury fruits of your labour. So let's get cooking! Celebrate Lasagna Day with this delicious desi fusion recipe from Sanjeev Kapoor

Keema lasagna

Ingredients: Mutton keema - 300gms, lasagna sheets - 6 to 8, olive oil - 2tbsps, finely chopped garlic cloves - 8 to 10, finely chopped ginger - 1 inch, green chillies - 2 to 3, finely chopped onion - 1.5, fresh tomato puree - 1.5 cups, garam masala - 2tsps, salt to taste, red chilli powder - 1tsp, turmeric powder - 1/2tsp, coriander powder - 3/4tsp, roasted cumin powder - 2tsps, fresh coriander leaves - 3tbsps,white sauce - 1.5 cups, tomato sauce - as required, fried onions as required, grated Mozzarella cheese - 1 cup, crushed black peppercorns (to sprinkle), dried oregano - to sprinkle, red chilli flakes - to sprinkle, fresh basil leaves - a few

Method: Heat olive oil in a shallow pan and add the garlic, ginger and green chillies. Cook till the raw smell dissipates and it turns fragrant. Add the onions and saute till translucent. Then add the mutton keema and mix well. Cook and cover this on medium heat for about 8 to 10 minutes. Now go in with the tomato puree, garam masala, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder and roasted cumin powder, then mix well. Cook this for 15 to 20 minutes before adding in the coriander leaves and letting them sit for a minute on heat. Set this aside to cool slightly as the oven preheats at 180C. Halve the lasagna sheets and place them at the base of your baking dish. Spread some white sauce and tomato sauce on them. Then go in with the keema, fried onions and grated Mozzarella cheese. Repeat till the baking dish is full. The final layer must be topped with the cheese, crushed black peppercorns, dried oregano, chilli flakes and basil leaves. Place this in the oven for about 15 to 20 minutes before cutting into pieces and serving piping hot.

(recipe from Sanjeev Kapoor)

Our suggestion — get on it right away! After all, this weather calls for a cheesy, carby plate, doused with a strong desi touch.