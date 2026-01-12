Have yourself a nutty Lohri with some homemade peanut chikki

Traditionally, the festival of Lohri signifies the end of the winter cycle and the harvest of rabi crops coupled with warmer, longer days. The auspicious day also has the themes of prosperity, fertility and new beginnings for farmers and families alike, woven into its legacy across generations. As loved ones unite around the bonfire, what's better than some homemade chikki to go around? Follow the simple recipe below.

Method: #1 The peanuts need to be roasted either on a stovetop or an airfryer. For the stovetop, roast the peanuts on a medium to low flame in a heavy bottom pan, stirring regularly until a deep golden colour is achieved with a heavy, nutty aroma. Cool and deskin the peanuts by either wrapping them in a dry a cloth or lightly rubbing the base of a cup on them.

#2 If using an airfryer, spread the peanuts in a single layer and set the temperature to 165C for 5 minutes., giving them a rough toss every 2 minutes. Simply shaking the air fryer basket should get rid of the skin from the peanuts.

#3 Now to make the chikki, transfer the peanuts to a plate and crush them into chunks with the base of a cup for 2 to 3 minutes. Grease a separate plate and a rolling pin with some ghee.

#4 Separately, grate the jaggery and add to a heavy bottom pan, adding just a tablespoon of water. Begin dissolving this mixture on a low flame. If some impurities come up, simply pass them through a coffee filter. Based on the consistency that you desire, adding another tablespoon of water is recommended.

#5 Now add the ghee and mix. This syrup is to be boiled till it reaches a hard ball brittle consistency after which the flame is to be turned off.

#6 Directly add the peanuts to this and mix well, immediately pouring this onto a steel plate. Shape this into a rectangle with the help of a spatula, using the rolling pin to slightly flatten the mixture. The chikki tends to set very fast, so speed is required during these steps. Let this cool completely and break the chikki into pieces. Store in an airtight jar.

(recipe from Swasthi's Recipes)

Lohri will be celebrated across North India on January 13.