Malaika Arora shares a fusion recipe of Paneer wrapped in Maharashtrian Thecha which is made at her house; watch

Malaika Arora is a woman of many talents, who is absolutely fabulous at everything she does! May it be acting, dancing or judging a reality show. Just recently she left the audiences, choreographers Geeta Kapur, Remo D'Souza and her actor ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in awe when she set the stage on fire at a dance reality show that she was judging. But apart from being an entertainer, Malaika is also well-known for being a foodie. She not only loves gorging on delicious delicacies, but also enjoys cooking, which was a challenge she took up years ago for her son Arhaan Khan. Well, today let’s try out one of Malaika’s most favourite recipes. Malaika Arora teaches how to make Paneer Thecha

Some time back during an interview, Malaika Arora shared a quick and easy recipe using a Maharashtrian condiment which is currently trending like crazy on social media— Thecha. The name of the mouth-watering dish is Paneer Thecha, which Malaika shared ‘is made at my home all the time’. In the video, the beauty reveals, “We like a little extra spicy.” For this dish, the ingredients that you need are garlic, green chillis, salt, peanuts, coriander and paneer. Start by dry roasting the garlic, green chilli, salt, peanuts and lots of coriander along with the stem. Then crush the mixture. Malaika suggests avoiding a mixy to give it a rustic feel.

Now cut up the paneer in whatever shape and size you prefer, wrap the mixture around it like a blanket and pan sear it in very little oil. Your Paneer Thecha is ready! Netizens who tried out the recipe have also reviewed it in the comment section below. For instance, one internet user shared, “i tried it and everyone in my family loved it,” whereas a fan stated, “Tried it and loved it a simple and healthy.” Another comment read, “Tried this recipe with fresh homemade paneer and it turned out super delicious! Everyone at home loved it.” Meanwhile, many were blown away by Malaika’s pronunciation of ‘thecha’. One such fan gushed, “She slayyyeddddd the pronunciation!!!!!!!! ठेचा!!!!!!,” whereas another wrote, “Thank you for pronouncing the word thecha correctly on behalf of all maharashtrians ❤️.”

If you try Malaika Arora’s Paneer Thecha at home, do let us know how it turns out!