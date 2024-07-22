Monsoon favourites: Here are 5 warm savoury snacks to whip up when it rains

As the monsoon season sweeps across the country, it brings with it a craving for crunchy warm snacks that you can eat while watching the rains and sipping from a cup of chai. These snacks not only satisfy the palate but also evoke a sense of nostalgia. Popular favourites like piping hot pakoras, tangy chana jor garam bhel or crispy vada pavs become staples in households and street stalls alike. These treats are the epitome of monsoon indulgence and we get chefs to share some of the best snacks. kanda bhaji(shutterstock)

Kanda bhaji

Kanda bhajis are a delight during the monsoon season. Chop up a load of onions and mix it into a batter made of garam flour, spice, salt and keep adding water till it forms a droppable consistency. Mix in the onions and fry till golden. Chef Rajesh Paramashivan, Head Pastry Chef, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, said, “Kanda bhajjis need no introduction. It's a comforting and nostalgic experience for many and a go-to teatime snack. Add a spoonful of ghee in the bhajji batter to make for a wonderfully crispy and flavorful coating. Pair the hot kanda bhajjis with a steaming cup of masala chai and some mint chutney."

Vada pav

Mumbaikars' favourite and one snack that can draw a crowd, wada pav is a battered potato patty served with bread. Chef Lalit Rai, Executive Sous Chef, Intercontinental Marine Drive, Mumbai, said, "Mashed potato is mixed with spices, coriander leaves, chillies and formed into a patty. It is then coated with chickpea flour batter and deep-fried till golden. Serve it hot with chutneys or stuff it into a pav and eat on the go.

Paneer Bread Pakoda

Coated in gram flour batter, paneer bread pakoda makes for a cosy monsoon time deep-fried snack. Chef Vikram Arora, co-founder and culinary editor, Nksha Restaurant, Mumbai, said, “A spiced potato mixture and a slice of paneer are stuffed into two slices of bread. It is then deep-fried and served with ketchup or mint chutney.” A hot and crispy snack, paneer pakodas can also be made by battering and frying cubes of paneer. The gram flour gives the pakodas a crunchiness and the soft paneer on the inside has the duality of flavours.

Idli fries

Giving the traditional idli a fun twist, Chef Manoj Chettri, Parvata Cafe, Rishikesh, said, “Idli fries are an excellent rainy day snack. Made with fermented rice and urad dal, idlis offer a balanced mix of carbs and protein. The fermentation process gives them a unique tanginess and makes them easy to digest, is rich in probiotics and promotes gut health.” When fried, idlis absorb less oil than pakoras and you can also add various vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and spinach. Fried idlis make for a delightful crispy exterior and soft interior, perfect for a cozy rainy day.

Channa jor garam bhel

A beloved Indian street food, channa jor garam is a savoury snack made of roasted chickpeas mixed with a proprietary blend of spices making for a comforting and flavourful snack. Chef Sourabh Das said, “The spice blend can vary depending on each region and vendor. It is a combination of spices like cumin, coriander, chilli powder, garam masala and amchur powder, which adds a depth of flavour and a satisfying warmth to the dish.” To make the channa jor garam bhel, add some chopped onions, tomatoes and boiled potatoes. Add some chopped raw mangoes, along with meethi and theeki chutneys.