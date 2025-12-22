We love a good, punchy swig of wine, packed with flavour to the brim. Is your mulled wine doing the most? (Photo: Vibrant Plate)

But, chances are your batch of mulled wine is doing the most on the stove while doing least for your taste buds — and you don't even know it. A Taste Atlas insight traces mulled wine's origin back to ancient Rome, when soldiers heated wine with spices to stay warm during winter campaigns; as the empire expanded, the custom traveled with them, eventually taking hold in colder parts of Europe like Germany, Austria, and Scandinavia.

Now we're going to keep the legacy and nostalgia on hold while we let you know how to keep it alive. Follow the only mulled wine directions you'll ever need below.

Mulled wine Ingredients: Red wine or white wine (though red wine is the more 'festive' pick) - 750ml, fruit — orange - 1 sliced, lemon - 1/2 sliced, apple slices (optional); spices — cinnamon - 1 stick, cloves - 6 to 8, star anise - 1 to 2, nutmeg - a pinch, cardamom - 2 to 3 pods; sweetener — sugar - 1/4 cup, honey - to taste, maple syrup - to taste

Method: Gently heat a bottle of red wine with the orange slices, lemon slices, apple slices, cinnamon sticks, cloves, star anise, nutmeg, cardamom, sugar, honey and maple syrup. Don't boil it, or the alcohol evaporates.