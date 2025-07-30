This no-bake gulab jamun cheesecake takes all of 10 minutes to make and no time to devour

It's cheesecake day! Go the desi way this Cheesecake Day with this innovative no bake gulab jamun twist!(Photos: J Cooking Odyssey, Greedy Eats)

Now while a New York slice or a burnt basque cheesecake sure does sound posh (and tastes like a million bucks too), sometimes you just want the crunch and cream to come wrapped in comforting desi flavours. We bet you've heard of a gulab jamun cheesecake but we also bet you didn't know you could effortlessly whip it up in just 10 minutes. Refer to the recipe below.

No bake gulab jamun cheesecake

Ingredients: For the cheesecake filling — mascarpone cheese/full fat cream cheese - 250gms, double or heavy cream - 150ml, icing sugar - 50gms, gulab jamun sugar syrup/rose water - a splash (optional); For the crust/base — digestive biscuits - 6 pieces, melted butter - 30gms, Garnishing — gulab jamun (juice drained) - 6, pistachio slivers - a handful, rose petals - a pinch, edible gold leaf or silver leaf

Method: Crush the biscuits in a food processor to make the biscuit base then mix in melted butter and mix well. In a bowl, mix together the crushed biscuits and melted butter. Spoon the mixture gently into wide-mouthed jars and use the end of a rolling pin to even them out. Set this aside as you whisk the cream till the point of achieving stiff peaks. Fold in the cream cheese and icing sugar and mix until smooth. Adding a spoon or two of some gulab jamun syrup will add a nice syrupy punch.

Now there are two ways you can go about the arrangement. The first option involves slicing the gulab jamuns into about half-centimetre rounds and arrange around the outside of the glass then gently spoon in the cream cheese mixture into the middle. The second way would involve simply pouring the cheesecake mixture on top of the base and leveling it out. For either option, finish with a garnish of silver leaf, pistachios and rose petals. This can be dug into right away, or chilled before serving. The taste pay-off is still sure to be a 100!

(recipe from J Cooking Odyssey)

We guarantee you're going to be falling in love with this one, even if you're not the kind to go for experimental options.