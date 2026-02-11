Celebrate Latte Day, the Delhi way
These are the Capital's top spots when it comes to slowing down for a soulful, frothy caffeine fix
National Latte Day may be a ritual on the calendar, but it also doubles up as an excuse for the artful caffeine addicts always on the prowl for their next soulful sip. Just like every joy worth the time, coffee was actually the first of the lot to sway the artisanal way. The build up followed by that first sip is almost like soft theatre: layering single-origin beans, precise textures and the most innovative flavour crossovers create the drama we all crave each morning.
So in honour of Latte Day, here we have for you, some of the city's most satisfying pours you might want to zoom into before they close for the day.
Libertario Coffee Co. & Roasters
Where: M/52, Ground Floor, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 2 (GK 2), New Delhi
Sip sheet: Iced brown sugar latte, Freddo cappuccino, strawberry cloud matcha, blueberry cloud matcha
Price for two: ₹1,900
Sip Moca
Where: GK-1, M block market , Delhi
Sip sheet: Tiramisu iced latte
Price for two: ₹1,000
Cafe Dori
Where: Dhan Mill Compound, SSN Marg, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur, New Delhi
Sip sheet: Cafe latte, iced cafe latte, iced matcha latte, banana milk latte
Price for two: ₹2,000
Altogether Experimental
Where: Plot 2, Khasra 264, Westend Marg, Saidulajab, Saket, New Delhi
Sip sheet: Osaka latte, hazelnut praline latte, butterscotch latte, coco-jaggery latte, banana cream matcha latte, iced matcha berry latte
Price for two: ₹1,600
Kaffa Cerrado
Where: A-77, Okhla Phase 2, New Delhi
Sip sheet: Kaffacino, doppio, customise your cup across Indian, Brazilian and Ethiopian bean selections
Price for two: ₹700
Roasted by Roseate
Where: Plot 7, Ground Floor, LSC, Pocket 6-7, Opposite Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
Sip sheet: French vanilla latte, cafe caramel brulee, iced latte French vanilla
Price for two: ₹2,100
What's your go-to latte order?
