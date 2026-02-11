National Latte Day may be a ritual on the calendar, but it also doubles up as an excuse for the artful caffeine addicts always on the prowl for their next soulful sip. Just like every joy worth the time, coffee was actually the first of the lot to sway the artisanal way. The build up followed by that first sip is almost like soft theatre: layering single-origin beans, precise textures and the most innovative flavour crossovers create the drama we all crave each morning.

Celebrate Latte Day, the Delhi way (Photo: Bright Eyed Baker, X)