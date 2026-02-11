Edit Profile
    Celebrate Latte Day, the Delhi way

    These are the Capital's top spots when it comes to slowing down for a soulful, frothy caffeine fix

    Updated on: Feb 11, 2026 9:29 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    National Latte Day may be a ritual on the calendar, but it also doubles up as an excuse for the artful caffeine addicts always on the prowl for their next soulful sip. Just like every joy worth the time, coffee was actually the first of the lot to sway the artisanal way. The build up followed by that first sip is almost like soft theatre: layering single-origin beans, precise textures and the most innovative flavour crossovers create the drama we all crave each morning.

    Celebrate Latte Day, the Delhi way (Photo: Bright Eyed Baker, X)

    So in honour of Latte Day, here we have for you, some of the city's most satisfying pours you might want to zoom into before they close for the day.

    Libertario Coffee Co. & Roasters

    Where: M/52, Ground Floor, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 2 (GK 2), New Delhi

    Sip sheet: Iced brown sugar latte, Freddo cappuccino, strawberry cloud matcha, blueberry cloud matcha

    Price for two: 1,900

    Sip Moca

    Where: GK-1, M block market , Delhi

    Sip sheet: Tiramisu iced latte

    Price for two: 1,000

    Cafe Dori

    Where: Dhan Mill Compound, SSN Marg, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur, New Delhi

    Sip sheet: Cafe latte, iced cafe latte, iced matcha latte, banana milk latte

    Price for two: 2,000

    Altogether Experimental

    Where: Plot 2, Khasra 264, Westend Marg, Saidulajab, Saket, New Delhi

    Sip sheet: Osaka latte, hazelnut praline latte, butterscotch latte, coco-jaggery latte, banana cream matcha latte, iced matcha berry latte

    Price for two: 1,600

    Kaffa Cerrado

    Where: A-77, Okhla Phase 2, New Delhi

    Sip sheet: Kaffacino, doppio, customise your cup across Indian, Brazilian and Ethiopian bean selections

    Price for two: 700

    Roasted by Roseate

    Where: Plot 7, Ground Floor, LSC, Pocket 6-7, Opposite Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

    Sip sheet: French vanilla latte, cafe caramel brulee, iced latte French vanilla

    Price for two: 2,100

    What's your go-to latte order?

