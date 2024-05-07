Not sure about spice mixes in the market? Go the DIY way!

If there was a one-stop quick-fix to your daily cooking, that would lie in a simple flick of the wrist as you sprinkle spices into the vessel on the flames. Spice blends or mixes are the powerhouse of Indian cooking and have stayed that way for generations. Spice mixes can rev up any dish and can be prepared at home quite easily (Adobe Stock)

Affirms Reetu Uday Kugaji, culinary expert and chef consultant, “The reason that our grandparents, parents and some of us still prepare spice mixes at home is to ensure that quality ingredients are used and in proper proportions. Even if you have a busy schedule, make these to ensure quality and taste.”

Most of the blends on homes today are tried-and-tested family recipes (Adobe Stock)

20-MINUTE SPICE BLENDS TO MAKE

Kugaji shares how to make these as she adds, “The spice mixes go into almost every dish prepared in the Indian kitchen to enhance flavour.”



Punjabi Garam Masala Powder

Yields: 500 gm

Punjabi garam masala (Reetu Uday Kugaji)

Ingredients

Whole dry coriander seeds - 115 gm

Cumin seeds - 155 gm

Black cumin (shahi jeera) - 60 gm

Black peppercorn - 20 gm

Fennel - 20 gm

Cinnamon sticks (3-inch) - 9

Black cardamoms - 10

Green cardamoms - 30 gm

Cloves - 30 gm

Star anise - 10 gm

Mace blades - 4

Bay leaves - 10

Whole red chillies (deseeded, stems removed) – 20 gm

Salt - to protect and absorb essential oils

Dry ginger powder - 16 gm

Nutmeg, grated and powdered - 1

Method:

In a non-stick pan, dry roast each ingredient separately on a medium/slow flame till fragrant up to 70%. Transfer it into a clean and dry vessel once cool. Grind to a fine powder and keep aside. Now add the dry ginger and nutmeg powder. Mix well and store the Punjabi garam masala in a dry and airtight container.

Biryani Masala Powder

Yields: 500 gm

Biryani Masala Powder(Reetu Uday Kugaji)

Ingredients

Coriander seeds - 125 gm

Black cumin seeds (shahi jeera) - 125 gm

Clove powder - 30 gm

Black pepper powder - 30 gm

Cumin seeds - 30 gm

Mace - 30 gm

Fennel seeds - 15 gm

Dry fenugreek leaves - 15 gm

Black cardamom - 6 pieces

Cinnamon sticks - 12 (2-inch pieces)

Green cardamoms - 20

Bay leaves - 20

Whole dried Kashmiri red chillies - 14

Turmeric powder – ¼ tbsp

Nutmeg powder - 20 gm

Method:

Dry roast the ingredients mentioned from coriander seeds to whole Kashmiri red chillies. Switch off the flame, add the turmeric and nutmeg powder. Grind to a smooth powder. Store in a glass jar.

Curry Powder

Yields: 500 gm

Curry Powder(Reetu Uday Kugaji)

Ingredients

Curry leaves, dried - 24

Dried red chilies –18

Bay leaves - 4

Coriander seeds - 175 gm

Turmeric powder - 65 gm

Smoked sweet paprika/cayenne pepper powder – 30 gm

Fennel seeds - 60 gm

Cumin seeds - 60 gm

Fenugreek seeds - 10 gm

Black peppercorns - 12 gm

Yellow mustard seeds - 12 gm

Green Cardamom powder - 12 gm

Dry ginger powder – 8 gm

Garlic powder - 8 gm

Cinnamon powder - 8 gm

Salt - 8 gm

Method

Dry roast the whole spices and curry bay leaves until fragrant (do not burn). Cool. Grind to a fine powder and transfer to an airtight container.

Sambhar Masala Powder

Yields: 500 gm

Sambhar Masala Powder(Reetu Uday Kugaji)

Ingredients

Coriander seeds - 100 gm

Cumin seeds - 80 gm

Fenugreek seeds - 18 gm

Black pepper -18 gm

Dry red chillies (deseeded, stem discarded) - 20 nos

Curry leaves - 45 gm

Mustard seeds - 45 gm

Chana dal - 2 tbsp

Urad Dal - 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder - 16 gm

Asafoetida - 16 gm

Method

On a slow flame, dry roast each ingredient separately. Remove this onto a plate. Add the asafoetida and turmeric powder. Cool and blend into fine powder. Transfer into a dry and airtight glass jar.

Chaat Masala

Yields: 500 gm

Chaat Masala (Reetu Uday Kugaji)



Ingredients

Cumin seeds - 150 gm

Whole coriander seeds - 75 gm

Black peppercorn- 22 gm

Asafoetida - 10 gm

Dry mango powder - 150 gm

Black salt - 55 gm

Salt - 18 gm

Method

Dry roast cumin seeds and coriander seeds until fragrant. Remove from the flame and cool. Blend roasted cumin seeds and coriander seeds with black peppercorn and grind it to a smooth powder. Add asafoetida, dry mango powder, black salt and salt and mix well.

DOS AND DONT’S WHEN MAKING SPICE BLENDS

Sangeeta Khanna, culinary consultant, nutritionist shares key tips...