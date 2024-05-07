Not sure about spice mixes in the market? Go the DIY way!
It’s a win-win as these homemade spice blends are easy to make, reduce time and increase flavour
If there was a one-stop quick-fix to your daily cooking, that would lie in a simple flick of the wrist as you sprinkle spices into the vessel on the flames. Spice blends or mixes are the powerhouse of Indian cooking and have stayed that way for generations.
Affirms Reetu Uday Kugaji, culinary expert and chef consultant, “The reason that our grandparents, parents and some of us still prepare spice mixes at home is to ensure that quality ingredients are used and in proper proportions. Even if you have a busy schedule, make these to ensure quality and taste.”
20-MINUTE SPICE BLENDS TO MAKE
Kugaji shares how to make these as she adds, “The spice mixes go into almost every dish prepared in the Indian kitchen to enhance flavour.”
Punjabi Garam Masala Powder
Yields: 500 gm
Ingredients
Whole dry coriander seeds - 115 gm
Cumin seeds - 155 gm
Black cumin (shahi jeera) - 60 gm
Black peppercorn - 20 gm
Fennel - 20 gm
Cinnamon sticks (3-inch) - 9
Black cardamoms - 10
Green cardamoms - 30 gm
Cloves - 30 gm
Star anise - 10 gm
Mace blades - 4
Bay leaves - 10
Whole red chillies (deseeded, stems removed) – 20 gm
Salt - to protect and absorb essential oils
Dry ginger powder - 16 gm
Nutmeg, grated and powdered - 1
Method:
In a non-stick pan, dry roast each ingredient separately on a medium/slow flame till fragrant up to 70%. Transfer it into a clean and dry vessel once cool. Grind to a fine powder and keep aside. Now add the dry ginger and nutmeg powder. Mix well and store the Punjabi garam masala in a dry and airtight container.
Biryani Masala Powder
Yields: 500 gm
Ingredients
Coriander seeds - 125 gm
Black cumin seeds (shahi jeera) - 125 gm
Clove powder - 30 gm
Black pepper powder - 30 gm
Cumin seeds - 30 gm
Mace - 30 gm
Fennel seeds - 15 gm
Dry fenugreek leaves - 15 gm
Black cardamom - 6 pieces
Cinnamon sticks - 12 (2-inch pieces)
Green cardamoms - 20
Bay leaves - 20
Whole dried Kashmiri red chillies - 14
Turmeric powder – ¼ tbsp
Nutmeg powder - 20 gm
Method:
Dry roast the ingredients mentioned from coriander seeds to whole Kashmiri red chillies. Switch off the flame, add the turmeric and nutmeg powder. Grind to a smooth powder. Store in a glass jar.
Curry Powder
Yields: 500 gm
Ingredients
Curry leaves, dried - 24
Dried red chilies –18
Bay leaves - 4
Coriander seeds - 175 gm
Turmeric powder - 65 gm
Smoked sweet paprika/cayenne pepper powder – 30 gm
Fennel seeds - 60 gm
Cumin seeds - 60 gm
Fenugreek seeds - 10 gm
Black peppercorns - 12 gm
Yellow mustard seeds - 12 gm
Green Cardamom powder - 12 gm
Dry ginger powder – 8 gm
Garlic powder - 8 gm
Cinnamon powder - 8 gm
Salt - 8 gm
Method
Dry roast the whole spices and curry bay leaves until fragrant (do not burn). Cool. Grind to a fine powder and transfer to an airtight container.
Sambhar Masala Powder
Yields: 500 gm
Ingredients
Coriander seeds - 100 gm
Cumin seeds - 80 gm
Fenugreek seeds - 18 gm
Black pepper -18 gm
Dry red chillies (deseeded, stem discarded) - 20 nos
Curry leaves - 45 gm
Mustard seeds - 45 gm
Chana dal - 2 tbsp
Urad Dal - 1 tbsp
Turmeric powder - 16 gm
Asafoetida - 16 gm
Method
On a slow flame, dry roast each ingredient separately. Remove this onto a plate. Add the asafoetida and turmeric powder. Cool and blend into fine powder. Transfer into a dry and airtight glass jar.
Chaat Masala
Yields: 500 gm
Ingredients
Cumin seeds - 150 gm
Whole coriander seeds - 75 gm
Black peppercorn- 22 gm
Asafoetida - 10 gm
Dry mango powder - 150 gm
Black salt - 55 gm
Salt - 18 gm
Method
Dry roast cumin seeds and coriander seeds until fragrant. Remove from the flame and cool. Blend roasted cumin seeds and coriander seeds with black peppercorn and grind it to a smooth powder. Add asafoetida, dry mango powder, black salt and salt and mix well.
DOS AND DONT’S WHEN MAKING SPICE BLENDS
Sangeeta Khanna, culinary consultant, nutritionist shares key tips...
- Always buy whole spices from good sources; farmers are best.
- Sun-dry or oven dry them before you store them whole to remove any moisture.
- When making blends, your hands and table surfaces must be dry.
- Make a powder of individual spices or blends in small quantities.
- Don’t keep powdered spices in masala dabbas as they are not which allows mould to forms and allows aromatics to escape (especially in coastal areas).
- Keep a small spoon in each jar made of steel to remove the spice blends.