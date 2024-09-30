Oktoberfest 2024: Enjoy the German delights at these places

The Beer Café's OktoBEERfest This cafe brings the world’s most famous beer festival to the city. Guests can indulge in a celebration of authentic German brews, delicious food, and lively Bavarian fun. Experience Bavarian beer tastings to delicious food dishes at these places across India.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Savour a handpicked selection of authentic German beers that capture the heart of Oktoberfest from traditional Märzen Lager and Hefeweizen Wheat Ale to the refreshing Radler. Pair your beer with their special OktoBEERfest menu, featuring iconic German dishes like Brätwurst and Frankfurter Würstchen platters, served with sides like Spiced Corncob, Mashed Potatoes, and Red Cabbage Coleslaw Salad.

Location: The Beer Café outlets in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Punjab

Date: Till October 31st

Price for two: ₹1,800

Oktoberfest at The Westin

The restaurant is announcing the return of Oktoberfest at Prego where it transforms into a Bavarian haven, bringing the spirit of Munich's iconic festival to the heart of the city.

Guests can enjoy an authentic Bavarian experience with a special menu featuring classic Oktoberfest delights such as freshly baked pretzels, Käsespätzle, Hendl Schnitzel, Jägerschnitzel, Kartoffeln Gemüse, and other delicacies. Complementing the feast is a wide selection of imported and draft beers, with packages designed to enhance your festive experience.

Location: 1 Mg Road, Sector 29, Gurugram

Date: Till 1st October

Price for two: ₹2,500 plus taxes

Oktoberfest at JW Marriot

Indulge in authentic German cuisine with a specially curated selection of refreshing brews that incorporate the subtle nuances of the Bavarian festival in Munich. Guests can look forward to a culinary feast with various dishes such as German Chicken Schweineschnitzel, Gebrannte Mandeln, Kartoffelsuppe, and Braised Sticky Baby Pork Ribs among other dishes The Bottled Beers include Super Fresh White, Blonde Summer Lager, Oktoberfest Lager, and a lot more.

Location: Reflections, JW Marriot, Juhu, Mumbai

Date: Till October 6th

Price for two: ₹4,600

Oktoberfest at Quattro

The Oktoberfest menu at Quattro features the finest delicacies from the Rhineland region paired perfectly with the finest German brews. The specially curated menu includes traditional dishes like Pork Schnitzel, Bratwurst, Rouladen, and Spaetzle among others. Guests can experience Oktoberfest through the hearty food, traditional music, and a warm, lively atmosphere along with a diverse menu, from Mediterranean and Italian classics to Asian and Indian specialities.

Location: 6/2, Thanisandra Main Road, Tirumanahalli, Bengaluru

Date: Till October 6th

Price for two: A-la-carte

Oktoberfest at Mostly Grills

This rooftop restaurant is hosting the taste of Germany’s traditions with Bavarian brews with beer barrel arrangements, table mats, dirndls and lederhosen uniforms for servers. A special menu has also been curated by the chefs including German Potato & Leek Soup, the classic Jagger Schnitzel, Borscht, traditional German Sausages, Roasted Autumn Vegetables and many more.

Location: 70-C, Nehru Road, Hotel Near Mumbai Domestic Airport, Vile Parle (E), Mumbai

Date: Till October 6th

Price for two: ₹4,000