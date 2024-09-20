On Paella Day, we look at this hearty communally eaten humble Spanish dish

Before one-pot meals became popular online, these kinds of meals, historically, were made to improve nutrition, reduce food waste and promote communal eating. Like India, several communities around the world, including the Chinese, Japanese, Jews and even Europeans would make hearty meals in one single pot. Originating from Valencia, Spain, the paella is one such dish. “It’s a flavorful and hearty preparation known for its combination of rice, meat, vegetables, and aromatic spices,” explains Chef Amit Kocharekar, Executive Chef at Hotel Marine Plaza, Mumbai. Chicken paella(adobe stock)

Paella is eaten by friends and family straight from the pant it's cooked it (unsplash)

It is usually cooked in a special wide, shallow pan ‘Paellera’ over an open flame and this allows the rice to form a crispy layer called 'socarrat.' “Paella is often enjoyed as a communal dish and is a key part of Spanish cuisine. I love that a Paella can be this big celebratory dish as well as comfort food,” says Spanish native Manuel Olveira, Chef and Owner of La Loca Maria, Mumbai, whose menu features lobster Paella, Black Paella, Paella de Chorizo, Chicken and wild mushrooms Paella, and Paella de Verduras.

Paella was considered a peasant meal and comes from the Old French word ‘paelle’, which refers to the wide and shallow pan in which the dish is cooked. Valencian farmers and labourers would prepare the dish over an open fire, using rice, which was abundant in the region. They would use whatever vegetables and proteins were available, including snails, rabbit and beans. Over time, this humble dish has evolved to incorporate seafood, especially along the coastal regions.

Chicken paella(adobe stock)

Every Spanish family have their “own recipe, story and trick to get the perfect paella, it takes effort, time and patience to make it just perfect”, says Chef Olveira, adding, that short-grain rice, like Bomba or Calasparra that absorbs flavours well, is the most important ingredient. Chef Kocharekar adds, “Sometimes, people also add pork or pepperoni to enhance the dish’s richness. Saffron is a key ingredient. It gives the dish its characteristic yellow colour and unique flavour. It is one of the most expensive spices in the world and is a must to create an authentic paella.”

It is cooked in a flavorful broth of either chicken, seafood or vegetable, along with proteins like chicken and seafood like shrimp, mussels, and squid. One can add vegetables such as bell peppers, tomatoes, green beans, and peas, along with smoked paprika, garlic and olive oil and fresh herbs like parsley or rosemary.

Make it vegetarian-friendly

For a vegetable or vegan paella, use a mix of seasonal vegetables such as bell peppers, zucchini, and peas. Swap in a vegetable broth that can be enhanced with the addition of seaweed for some umami taste. Mushrooms like shiitake or portobello can give a meaty texture, while beans like chickpeas or butter beans add protein.