Pizza Margherita Day: 4 Chefs share how you can elevate the humble cheese pizza

Who can say no to pizza? What was once an Italian street food has become one of the most loved dishes enjoyed globally. The Margherita pizza, linked to Queen Margherita of Savoy, usually forms the base of several pies. It was created with red tomatoes, white mozzarella, and green basil to symbolise the colours of the Italian flag and presented to her.

The Margherita pizza was created as a special tribute to Queen Margherita of Savoy(unsplash)