Potato Day: From aloo tuk to lasagna, vada pav and eclair, chefs share their favourite potato recipes

Potatoes have long held a special place in kitchens and are celebrated for their versatility and comforting taste. On National Potato Day, we recognise this humble tuber that has captured the hearts and plates of millions. The potato is a true culinary chameleon, able to shine in both simple preparations and gourmet creations. It doesn’t demand much to deliver something spectacular —just a pinch of salt, a splash of oil and maybe a few herbs. Aloo tuk (shutterstock)

A spud-tacular journey

Potatoes have travelled across several continents to cement themselves as one of the most versatile and liked ingredients. It can be used to make simple, homely meals like bangers and mash in the UK, Papas Rotas in Mexico or Gamja Jorim from South Korea. They are also used in more classic dishes like Australian meat pies, Vareniki, which are potato dumplings relished in Russia or Irish potato bread, and the list goes on.

The earliest archaeological evidence of potatoes is found in central Peru and is dated back to 2500 BC, as the Incas cultivated them thousands of years ago. And it was the Spanish conquistadors that brought these tubers to Europe in the mid-1500s, where they would become more valuable than gold.

In the 1600s, potatoes spread throughout Europe, including Italy, France and Germany. It was then carried to the shores of other continents including India and China, eventually returning to the Americas.

Portuguese sailors brought potatoes to India in the early 17th century and were initially, only grown in small areas along the Malabar coast. It was in the 18th century that the British East India Company promoted cultivation of this crop and by the 19th century, potatoes were grown throughout Bengal and the northern Indian hills.

To celebrate this versatile ingredient, we spoke with four chefs, who shared their favourite potato recipes - including classic comfort foods and some with innovative twists:

Chef Kunal Kapur

The potato is such a simple ingredient. And it is this simplicity that renders it a fascinating character. It is not dependent on anything else; just salt is enough to make it shine. The best example is fried potato or French fries. It is loved by everyone, across the world. I can't think of any other vegetable that can turn out to be a crowd-pleaser. It doesn't have to be complicated at all.

Chef Kunal Kapur(instagram)

For me, one of the more delightful potato dishes I have eaten is at a friend’s house. A guest was allergic to gluten and so the host had made a lasagna with thinly sliced potatoes instead of the pasta sheets. It had all the same ingredients - the cheese, the meat sauce and vegetables, and was baked. I was so impressed that I recreated it and have made it several times since then.

Chef Amrita Raichand

Potatoes are one of nature's most versatile and humble ingredients and make for a fantastic canvas for creativity in the kitchen. From comfort to gourmet, they can do it all.

Chef Amrita Raichand

What I love about experimenting with potato dishes is that they are fairly easy to make, yet offer a surprising and delicious experience. As a Mumbaikar, the best dish that highlights the potato is vada pav. It is such a simple way to prepare this tuber, but the taste is just exemplary. Baarish ka mausam hai and my family loves it when I make these vada pav at home. I always add a healthy twist to my dishes. So, when I make this classic at home, I make cute little mini vadas in an appe pan that gives the same crunch from the outside whilst maintaining the same buttery gooeyness from the inside as the regular vadas. Also, Instead of pav, I use sliced bread that I cut into small roundels and toast them in the same appe pan for that cute basket shape. Served with a classic red garlic chutney, this dish truly elevates the humble potato.

Chef Natasha Gandhi Grover

Potato is love! Be it in an aloo paratha, a sandwich, wrapped in a crispy dosa or simply as a side of creamy mashed potatoes, you can’t go wrong with adding it to your meal. You can use it to elevate any dish due to its texture - it can be creamy, fried or even make a filling for a savoury eclair. It can be a hero, standing on its own feet and works well as a supporting cast. Eating a potato in a chilli cheese toastie is incomparable for me. It is so simple - perfect for a quick lunch or an evening snack when those hunger pangs hit. But I can’t just make a simple sandwich, so I thought of creating something different. And that’s how I came up with “When an Eclair Met the Bombay Toastie!”

Chef Natasha Gandhi Grover (instagram)

It is a typical eclair made from choux pastry. To the mashed potatoes, I added a mixture of chopped chillies, onions and herbs, along with seasonings and cheese. Pipe it into the eclair. Dip it into green chutney that acts as a glaze and pipe some masaledar cream cheese on it for a pretty presentation.

Chef Parth Bajaj

From pillowy soft potato breads to really tasty Indo-Chinese dishes, there are so many ways to prepare this tuber. But for me, the best way to eat it is the Sindhi Aloo Tuk - double-fried potatoes coated in a spicy masala, it is delicious. I either bake the baby potatoes or air fry them to make it healthier. I also coat them in the masala mix twice, which packs a flavourful punch. Sometimes, I change things up by adding Peri Peri masala or just tossing it in some grated parmesan cheese, garlic and herbs. Squeeze some lime juice over it and garnish it with coriander leaves for a simple yet delicious Indian cooking.

Chef Parth Bajaj(instagram)

Another way of eating potatoes that I have really enjoyed on my travels is the Korean sweet potatoes. They are purple or orange, and readily available at every general store or streetside cart. And people eat them, just roasted, without any seasonings or even salt. It is slightly similar to the roasted sweet potatoes sold on the streets in India during the winter. The major difference is that here we add a lot of chaat masala.