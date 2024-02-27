Sabudana for the win: Five deliciously different ways to use tapioca pearls in the kitchen

Sabudana, or tapioca pearls, offers several health benefits when added to your diet. Rich in carbohydrates, it can act as a quick and sustainable energy source throughout the day. It is gluten-free, making it suitable option for those dealing with gluten intolerance. Sabudana is easy to digest and prevents constipation. It is low in fat and contains essential minerals like calcium, iron, and potassium, contributing to overall health. As a good source of energy, it is often consumed during fasting periods. However, moderation is key due to its high carbohydrate content. Sabudana waffles

Here are five different ways you can eat sabudana:

Sabudana thalipeeth

Quintessentially Maharashtrian, thalipeeth can be eaten during a vrat or while you are fasting. It can be made with either sabudana or shingada ka atta. If you want a lighter option when you are craving a sabudana wada, thalipeeth can be your go-to dish. The same mixture used to make sabuadan vadas can be flattened into a pancake and pan-fried till golden on all sides. It can be served with an aloo saabzi or with green spicy corriander chutney.

Sabudana fries

Usually, all sabudana recipes require the grains to be soaked before cooking. However, to make fries, all you need to do is blend it into a fine powder. Mixed it with boiled potatoes and add salt, chaat masala, chillies and salt to taste. Form a dough; you can roll this dough onto a flat surface and cut it into the shape of fries. Deep fry it till golden. You can also air fry it or bake it in the oven if being healthy is at the fore. Serve with ketchup or green chutney along with a sprinkle of seedha namak or chaat masala.

Sabudana pappadums

Having a fun snack is essential whether you are fasting or even if you are just feeling hungry after school or work. Papads or pappadums are perfect for this. To make sabudana papads, the pearls are cooked till they reach a porridge-like consistency. Dollop a spoonful of it onto parchment paper and let it dry in the sun for anywhere between two to five days. These dried husks can be then deep fried in oil and seasoned according to taste.

Sabudana bhel

If you are looking for a fun take on the classic Indian chaat, try making a bhel made from sabudana pearls. Swap the kurmura (puffed rice) for boil sago pearls. Chop boiled potatoes, along with tomatoes, onions and green chillies. Load up the bhel with chaat masala, teekhi and meethi chutney along with a squeeze of lime juice. Top with sev and coriander.

Sabudana waffles

Making waffles with maida, oat flour or almond flour isn’t that out of the ordinary anymore. To take your food game a notch higher, make waffles using sabudana. The batter used is similar to that used to make sabudan wada. Soak sago pearls for a few hours to overnight. Into the mashed andboiled potatoes, add the pearls along with salt, chopped green chilies, ground peanuts and chopped cilantro. Add a squeeze of fresh lime juice. Press it into a waffle maker and you end up with crispy, chewy waffles that are fun for everyone.