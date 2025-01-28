Say goodbye to boring breakfasts and hello to tiramisu oats — a nutritious, flavorful twist to your morning routine
Looking for a fun twist on your usual brekkie? These overnight tiramisu oats are indulgent enough to be a dessert yet healthy enough to pass as breakfast
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes it can feel a bit….repetitive. When you’re craving something different but don’t have much time, overnight oats are a total game-changer. They’re quick, easy, and can be packed with all kinds of flavour and if you’re looking for a way to elevate your morning routine, why not try a twist on the classics? Enter overnight tiramisu oats — a coffee-flavoured, fibre-packed breakfast that’s so delicious, it might just be your new favourite way to start the day. It's super simple to make and here's everything you'll need.
Ingredients: 1 cup oats, 3 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder, 1½ tbsp chia seeds, a pinch of salt, 3 tbsps espresso or brewed coffee (equal to 2 espresso shots but you can add as desired), 1¼ cups unsweetened almond milk/normal milk, 2½ tbsps pure maple syrup/honey, 1¼ tsp vanilla extract (optional), 1 cup coconut yoghurt or normal curd
Method: In a large bowl, combine the oats, cocoa powder, chia seeds, and a pinch of salt. Add the cooled espresso, almond milk, maple syrup, and vanilla extract. Stir until smooth and the oats are well-coated. Cover and refrigerate for 4-8 hours or overnight to let the oats absorb the flavours and thicken.
While the oats chill, mix coconut yoghurt, remaining maple syrup, and vanilla extract in a separate bowl until smooth. Once the oats are ready, layer half of the mixture into two jars. Add a layer of yoghurt, then repeat the oats to create two layers of each in both jars. Finish by sifting cocoa powder over the top and adding coffee beans or a sprinkle of cinnamon for decoration.
You can dig in right away or let them chill a bit longer for an even richer flavour. Either way, you’re in for a treat. Not only are these oats a creative and fun take on the classic tiramisu dessert, but they’re also packed with healthy ingredients that will leave you feeling energized and satisfied. So next time you’re looking for a breakfast that’s anything but boring, give this recipe a try. It’s the perfect balance of indulgence and nutrition — because who says breakfast can’t be both?