Say goodbye to boring breakfasts and hello to tiramisu oats — a nutritious, flavorful twist to your morning routine

ByAadrika Sominder
Jan 28, 2025 11:50 PM IST

Looking for a fun twist on your usual brekkie? These overnight tiramisu oats are indulgent enough to be a dessert yet healthy enough to pass as breakfast

We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes it can feel a bit….repetitive. When you’re craving something different but don’t have much time, overnight oats are a total game-changer. They’re quick, easy, and can be packed with all kinds of flavour and if you’re looking for a way to elevate your morning routine, why not try a twist on the classics? Enter overnight tiramisu oats — a coffee-flavoured, fibre-packed breakfast that’s so delicious, it might just be your new favourite way to start the day. It's super simple to make and here's everything you'll need.

Tiramisu Oats(Simply Recipes)
Ingredients: 1 cup oats, 3 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder, 1½ tbsp chia seeds, a pinch of salt, 3 tbsps espresso or brewed coffee (equal to 2 espresso shots but you can add as desired), 1¼ cups unsweetened almond milk/normal milk, 2½ tbsps pure maple syrup/honey, 1¼ tsp vanilla extract (optional), 1 cup coconut yoghurt or normal curd

Method: In a large bowl, combine the oats, cocoa powder, chia seeds, and a pinch of salt. Add the cooled espresso, almond milk, maple syrup, and vanilla extract. Stir until smooth and the oats are well-coated. Cover and refrigerate for 4-8 hours or overnight to let the oats absorb the flavours and thicken.

While the oats chill, mix coconut yoghurt, remaining maple syrup, and vanilla extract in a separate bowl until smooth. Once the oats are ready, layer half of the mixture into two jars. Add a layer of yoghurt, then repeat the oats to create two layers of each in both jars. Finish by sifting cocoa powder over the top and adding coffee beans or a sprinkle of cinnamon for decoration.

You can dig in right away or let them chill a bit longer for an even richer flavour. Either way, you’re in for a treat. Not only are these oats a creative and fun take on the classic tiramisu dessert, but they’re also packed with healthy ingredients that will leave you feeling energized and satisfied. So next time you’re looking for a breakfast that’s anything but boring, give this recipe a try. It’s the perfect balance of indulgence and nutrition — because who says breakfast can’t be both?

