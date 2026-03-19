Sip the sacred: A colour-coded Navratri cleansery
Each day of Navratri is associated with a specific colour, and aligning your meals with these hues is believed to support well-being
Navratri is more than ritual. It is a reset — of body, mind and energy. Often, in the name of vrat, we end up consuming heavy, fried foods or excess sugar, which leaves the body sluggish rather than purified.
This year, do it differently. Choose something lighter. Cleaner. More aligned with the true essence of Devi — pure, vibrant, life-giving energy. Offering and consuming colour through natural juices and smoothies. Each day, align with the colour of the day and energy of the Goddess and nourish yourself with fruits and vegetables that are not only vrat-friendly, but also deeply healing.
Day 1 – Yellow
Maa Shailputri – The Rooted Goddess
Juice: Pineapple + Mango + Fresh Turmeric
This golden blend awakens your inner sunrise. It grounds you while gently energising your solar plexus — helping you begin Navratri feeling supported, stable and radiant.
Day 2 – Green
Maa Brahmacharini – The Devoted Seeker
Smoothie: Spinach + Cucumber + Green Apple + Mint
Green is the colour of heart-discipline. This cooling blend clears emotional heaviness and strengthens your inner resolve — devotion without depletion.
Day 3 – Grey
Maa Chandraghanta – The Balanced Warrior
Juice: Coconut Water + Chia Seeds
Grey teaches grace under pressure. This subtle, hydrating drink supports inner balance — helping you stay calm yet powerful in every situation.
Day 4 – Orange
Maa Kushmanda – The Cosmic Creator
Juice: Carrot + Orange + Ginger
Orange ignites creativity and womb energy. This vibrant elixir activates vitality, joy and the courage to create something new in your life.
Day 5 – White
Maa Skandamata – The Nurturing Mother
Smoothie: Coconut Milk + Banana + Soaked Almonds
White is pure nourishment. This gentle blend soothes the nervous system and reminds you that strength and softness can coexist beautifully.
Day 6 – Red
Maa Katyayani – The Fierce Protector
Juice: Pomegranate + Red Grapes
Red builds life force. This antioxidant-rich offering strengthens the heart and awakens courageous feminine leadership.
Day 7 – Royal Blue
Maa Kalaratri – The Shadow Transformer
Smoothie: Blueberries + Blackberries + Yogurt
Dark blue holds mystery and depth. This rich blend supports mental clarity while symbolically helping you transform fear into wisdom.
Day 8 – Pink
Maa Mahagauri – The Purified Light
Juice: Pink Dragon Fruit + Watermelon + Rose Petals
Pink softens the aura. This cooling nectar enhances glow and emotional tenderness — purity without rigidity.
Day 9 – Purple
Maa Siddhidatri – The Giver of Divine Gifts
Smoothie: Purple Grapes + Plum + Tulsi
Purple is the crown chakra colour. This deep-toned elixir supports intuition, higher guidance and graceful completion of your Navratri journey.
The beauty of the practice lies is its simplicity. Each day, you can prepare a fresh juice or smoothie, offer it as bhog to the Devi, and then mindfully consume it yourself. It becomes a sacred exchange — nourishment that is both physical and spiritual.
The author of this article is Meenakshi Agrawal, Fengshui, Vaastu, Vedic & Chinese Astrology expert.