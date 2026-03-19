Sip the sacred: A colour-coded Navratri cleansery

Navratri is more than ritual. It is a reset — of body, mind and energy. Often, in the name of vrat, we end up consuming heavy, fried foods or excess sugar, which leaves the body sluggish rather than purified. Each day, align with the colour of the day and energy of the Goddess and nourish yourself with fruits and vegetables that are not only vrat-friendly, but also deeply healing.

This year, do it differently. Choose something lighter. Cleaner. More aligned with the true essence of Devi — pure, vibrant, life-giving energy. Offering and consuming colour through natural juices and smoothies. Each day, align with the colour of the day and energy of the Goddess and nourish yourself with fruits and vegetables that are not only vrat-friendly, but also deeply healing.

Day 1 – Yellow Maa Shailputri – The Rooted Goddess Juice: Pineapple + Mango + Fresh Turmeric

This golden blend awakens your inner sunrise. It grounds you while gently energising your solar plexus — helping you begin Navratri feeling supported, stable and radiant.

Day 2 – Green Maa Brahmacharini – The Devoted Seeker Smoothie: Spinach + Cucumber + Green Apple + Mint

Green is the colour of heart-discipline. This cooling blend clears emotional heaviness and strengthens your inner resolve — devotion without depletion.

Day 3 – Grey Maa Chandraghanta – The Balanced Warrior Juice: Coconut Water + Chia Seeds

Grey teaches grace under pressure. This subtle, hydrating drink supports inner balance — helping you stay calm yet powerful in every situation.

Day 4 – Orange Maa Kushmanda – The Cosmic Creator Juice: Carrot + Orange + Ginger

Orange ignites creativity and womb energy. This vibrant elixir activates vitality, joy and the courage to create something new in your life.

Day 5 – White Maa Skandamata – The Nurturing Mother Smoothie: Coconut Milk + Banana + Soaked Almonds

White is pure nourishment. This gentle blend soothes the nervous system and reminds you that strength and softness can coexist beautifully.

Day 6 – Red Maa Katyayani – The Fierce Protector Juice: Pomegranate + Red Grapes

Red builds life force. This antioxidant-rich offering strengthens the heart and awakens courageous feminine leadership.

Day 7 – Royal Blue Maa Kalaratri – The Shadow Transformer Smoothie: Blueberries + Blackberries + Yogurt

Dark blue holds mystery and depth. This rich blend supports mental clarity while symbolically helping you transform fear into wisdom.

Day 8 – Pink Maa Mahagauri – The Purified Light Juice: Pink Dragon Fruit + Watermelon + Rose Petals

Pink softens the aura. This cooling nectar enhances glow and emotional tenderness — purity without rigidity.

Day 9 – Purple Maa Siddhidatri – The Giver of Divine Gifts Smoothie: Purple Grapes + Plum + Tulsi

Purple is the crown chakra colour. This deep-toned elixir supports intuition, higher guidance and graceful completion of your Navratri journey.

The beauty of the practice lies is its simplicity. Each day, you can prepare a fresh juice or smoothie, offer it as bhog to the Devi, and then mindfully consume it yourself. It becomes a sacred exchange — nourishment that is both physical and spiritual.

The author of this article is Meenakshi Agrawal, Fengshui, Vaastu, Vedic & Chinese Astrology expert.