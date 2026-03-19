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    Sip the sacred: A colour-coded Navratri cleansery

    Each day of Navratri is associated with a specific colour, and aligning your meals with these hues is believed to support well-being 

    Updated on: Mar 19, 2026 1:57 PM IST
    By hindustantimes.com
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    Navratri is more than ritual. It is a reset — of body, mind and energy. Often, in the name of vrat, we end up consuming heavy, fried foods or excess sugar, which leaves the body sluggish rather than purified.

    Each day, align with the colour of the day and energy of the Goddess and nourish yourself with fruits and vegetables that are not only vrat-friendly, but also deeply healing.
    Each day, align with the colour of the day and energy of the Goddess and nourish yourself with fruits and vegetables that are not only vrat-friendly, but also deeply healing.

    This year, do it differently. Choose something lighter. Cleaner. More aligned with the true essence of Devi — pure, vibrant, life-giving energy. Offering and consuming colour through natural juices and smoothies. Each day, align with the colour of the day and energy of the Goddess and nourish yourself with fruits and vegetables that are not only vrat-friendly, but also deeply healing.

    Day 1 – Yellow

    Maa Shailputri – The Rooted Goddess

    Juice: Pineapple + Mango + Fresh Turmeric

    This golden blend awakens your inner sunrise. It grounds you while gently energising your solar plexus — helping you begin Navratri feeling supported, stable and radiant.

    Day 2 – Green

    Maa Brahmacharini – The Devoted Seeker

    Smoothie: Spinach + Cucumber + Green Apple + Mint

    Green is the colour of heart-discipline. This cooling blend clears emotional heaviness and strengthens your inner resolve — devotion without depletion.

    Day 3 – Grey

    Maa Chandraghanta – The Balanced Warrior

    Juice: Coconut Water + Chia Seeds

    Grey teaches grace under pressure. This subtle, hydrating drink supports inner balance — helping you stay calm yet powerful in every situation.

    Day 4 – Orange

    Maa Kushmanda – The Cosmic Creator

    Juice: Carrot + Orange + Ginger

    Orange ignites creativity and womb energy. This vibrant elixir activates vitality, joy and the courage to create something new in your life.

    Day 5 – White

    Maa Skandamata – The Nurturing Mother

    Smoothie: Coconut Milk + Banana + Soaked Almonds

    White is pure nourishment. This gentle blend soothes the nervous system and reminds you that strength and softness can coexist beautifully.

    Day 6 – Red

    Maa Katyayani – The Fierce Protector

    Juice: Pomegranate + Red Grapes

    Red builds life force. This antioxidant-rich offering strengthens the heart and awakens courageous feminine leadership.

    Day 7 – Royal Blue

    Maa Kalaratri – The Shadow Transformer

    Smoothie: Blueberries + Blackberries + Yogurt

    Dark blue holds mystery and depth. This rich blend supports mental clarity while symbolically helping you transform fear into wisdom.

    Day 8 – Pink

    Maa Mahagauri – The Purified Light

    Juice: Pink Dragon Fruit + Watermelon + Rose Petals

    Pink softens the aura. This cooling nectar enhances glow and emotional tenderness — purity without rigidity.

    Day 9 – Purple

    Maa Siddhidatri – The Giver of Divine Gifts

    Smoothie: Purple Grapes + Plum + Tulsi

    Purple is the crown chakra colour. This deep-toned elixir supports intuition, higher guidance and graceful completion of your Navratri journey.

    The beauty of the practice lies is its simplicity. Each day, you can prepare a fresh juice or smoothie, offer it as bhog to the Devi, and then mindfully consume it yourself. It becomes a sacred exchange — nourishment that is both physical and spiritual.

    The author of this article is Meenakshi Agrawal, Fengshui, Vaastu, Vedic & Chinese Astrology expert.

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    News/Htcity/Htcity Foodies/Sip The Sacred: A Colour-coded Navratri Cleansery
    News/Htcity/Htcity Foodies/Sip The Sacred: A Colour-coded Navratri Cleansery
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