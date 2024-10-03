Taste tradition: Your guide to the best Navratri thalis in Delhi NCR

As the vibrant festival of Navratri begins today, the air is filled with joy and celebration. Eateries across Delhi-NCR are coming alive with special thalis. Whether you’re breaking your fast or craving a wholesome meal, these must-visit spots will elevate your Navratri experience! Thali at Punjab Grill

A ‘KHAS’ AFFAIR



Gulati outlets in both Pandara Road and Gurugram are serving more than 40 Navratra delicacies for fasting made without onion and garlic, inlcuding their Navratra Khas Thali, Navratra Khas Platter, along with Sabudana Bhel Puri to Sabudana Tikki, Kuttu Ki Puri, Badam Thandai and Sanwak Kheer.

Where: Gulati, Mega Mall, Gurugam and Pandara Road

Cost: ₹879 plus taxes

A MODISH TWIST

Bobachee’s new menu puts modern flair to the traditional Navaratri Thali. Dig into their specially curated Watermelon Gazpacho and Sago Soup to traditional dishes Sabudana Khichri, Arbi Curry for a wholesome experience. Where: Bobachee, D-14, 3rd Floor, South Extension, Part 2

Cost: Rs,200-1,500 for two

A SUMPTUOUS SPREAD



Punjab Grill’s Navratri Thali features an array of dishes, including Khoya Paneer Makhana, Anari Shahi Jeera Aloo, accompanied by crispy and Sabudana Papad for added crunch. For dessert, dig into Dudh Halwa and Kesari Rasmalai.

Where: Punjab Grill, various locations

Cost: ₹999 plus taxes

HIMALAYAN-STYLE INDULGENCE

Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen, the go-to destination for authentic Himalayan cuisine, has launched a specially curated Navratri Thali that includes Kuttu Ke Atte Ki Poori, Sabudana Papad, Roasted Makhana and Sama Ki Kheer.

Where: Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen, Connaught Place

Cost: Rs655 plus taxes

A FEAST FOR THE SENSES

Indulge in a special Navratri Bhog Thali at Westin Sohna Resort & Spa, featuring Shakarkand Ki Chaat, Kaddu Ki Sabzi and more. Traditional flavours bring the essence of Navratri to your plate.

Where: Westin Sohna Resort & Spa

Cost: Rs1,299 plus taxes

AN ODE TO THE BHOG

A special Navratri Bhog Thali awaits you at Seasonal Tastes. For starters, savour Sabudana Vada and Kuttu Ke Pakode while the main spread includes Paneer Kaju Makhana and Kuttu Ki Poori.

Where: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Gurgaon

Cost: Rs1,499 plus taxes

TASTEFULLY TRADITIONAL



The thoughtfully curated thali at Latest Recipe balances tradition with taste and features several fasting-friendly dishes, prepared using the finest ingredients.

Where: Latest Recipe, Le Méridien Gurgaon

Cost for two: ₹899 plus taxes

FOR YOUR SWEET TOOTH



For authentic Navratri thalis, head to AnnaMaya. Highlights from their menu include Falahari Shakarkandi Ki Chaat and Kacche Kele Ki Shammi. End your meal with Makhana Kheer and Badam Gulab Ki Barfi, paired with refreshing Lassi or Chhas.

Where: AnnaMaya, Andaz Delhi

Cost: ₹2,000 plus taxes

A DIVINE TRIBUTE

Celebrate these nine auspicious days with thalis that highlight dishes from across the country. At Machan, enjoy a signature thali with Samak ke Chawal and Sabudana Moongfali ki Khichdi. At Vara, a deconstructed thali is served course by course, featuring Beetroot Vadi and Bhoopyachi Kaap.

Where: Machan and Vara, Taj Mahal Hotel, South Block, Man Singh Road Cost for two: ₹5,000

GET SPOILT FOR CHOICE

Cross Avenue at Radisson Blu is set to elevate your festive experience with dishes such as Kesari Lassi, Khatta Meetha Ananaas Phaldhari, Til Mirchi Ke Safed Aloo, Lauki Aur Badam Ka Halwa and much more. Where: Cross Avenue, Radisson Blu Greater Noida

Cost: ₹999 plus taxes

FESTIVAL OF DELIGHTS

Visit Cafe Delhi Heights for a festive experience complete with music, vibrant decor and a menu that pays homage to the spirit of Navratri. From Makhanwala Paneer to the sweet indulgence of Phalahari Kheer, there’s something for everyone.

Where: Cafe Delhi Heights, all outlets pan India

Cost: ₹595 plus taxes

ALL IN THE DETAILS



What makes the thali at Dana Choga truly special is the attention to detail in ingredient selection. Sendha Namak replaces regular salt and Singhare ki Poori, made from singhara atta is a healthier alternative to kuttu atta. This is paired perfectly with Aloo Paneer Cutlets, Paneer Tamatri and a delightful Kesari Coconut Laddoo.

Where: Dana Choga, all outlets across NCR

Cost: ₹425 plus taxes

A VIBRANT CELEBRATION

A unique Thali Festival at Downtown Kitchen & Bar at Courtyard by Marriott Gurugram features a variety of regional thalis, including Punjabi Thali, Maharashtrian Thali, and Gujarati Thali, offering an extraordinary culinary experience that showcases the diversity of Indian cuisine.

Where: Downtown Kitchen & Bar, Courtyard by Marriott Gurugram

Cost: ₹999 plus taxes