The 5-minute mango mochi: The Internet’s favourite new cheat code

With Reels surpassing 16 million views, rice paper mango mochi has become the summer’s breakout 'lazy' dessert trend.

But here is the kicker - there’s no flour, no steaming, and absolutely no mess involved.

If you’re a foodie and have been scrolling through Instagram lately, you’ve definitely seen it: a translucent, chewy, golden-yellow treat that looks exactly like gourmet mochi.

Traditional mochi is made from glutinous rice flour that requires careful cooking and pounding. This viral version swaps the dough for Vietnamese rice paper (the kind used for spring rolls). When soaked in water, the rice paper becomes stretchy and chewy, perfectly mimicking the texture of mochi in seconds.

How to make it at home and what all you will need: Rice paper sheets

Fresh mango cubes

Whipped cream, thick yogurt, or vanilla ice cream

The method: Dip: Dip a sheet of rice paper in water for 5 seconds until soft. Lay it flat on a plate.

Fill: Place a spoonful of cream (or ice cream) and a big chunk of mango in the center.

Wrap: Fold the edges over the filling to create a neat little parcel.

Chill: Pop it in the freezer for 20 minutes. This is the secret to getting that perfect “bouncy” bite!

Bonus tip: Use two sheets of rice paper instead of one for an extra-chewy texture that won’t tear!