The Italian Caprese sandwich is easy, quick and delicious during the summer

With the scorcher of summer that is currently unfolding, you may not feel like enjoying a hot meal. On such days, a sandwich made with fresh veggies seems like a great go-to option to have in your repertoire. And if you have tapped into the FoodTok side of social media, one toasty that seems to be the chosen dish of the summer is a pesto, mozzarella and tomato sando, popularly known as the Caprese Sandwich.

So, it's no surprise that content creators are re-creating the classic Italian sandwich and giving it their own twist. Fresh veggies and creamy cheese encased in crusty bread can make for a delicious meal. It is quick to throw together and also acts as a perfect on-the-go meal.

This sandwich is made with the base ingredients similar to the Caprese salad - tomato slices, a thick pesto sauce, cheese and bread. The Italian salad is usually arranged very simply, slice by slice, on a plate. It follows the colours of the Italian flag - green, white and red, something also seen in a traditional margarita pizza.

Pound away to get the sauce

If you are feeling the trad-wife aesthetic, make your own pesto sauce by blending basil leaves, nuts, garlic, cheese and olive oil together. The traditional method is pounding it with a mortar and pestle. However, a food processor or blender also works. However, the heat from using this electric method causes the basil leaves to lose its vibrant green colour. A pro tip that chefs swear by is to add some ice cubes to the blender when making your pesto.

To make the sandwich, you can use either sourdough slices, a baguette, a subway roll or even just sliced bread. With the endless bread options available, multi-grain, brown or even plain white bread will all make for a tasty meal.

A make or break

With a dish that only consists of a handful of items, using fresh produce and good-quality ingredients is imperative. The tomatoes can make or break the sandwich. Look for big and bright red tomatoes that will add a burst of juicy goodness when you slice into them. To prep the tomatoes, you can go simple by just salting them to allow its flavours to shine through, or some creators even created a marinate for it with a concoction of olive oil, salt, and fresh herbs with chopped garlic.

Can’t go wrong with cheese

From shredded mozzarella to tiny moz balls or gooey burrata, cheese is important. You can grill it or torch it to get it melted. You can also toast the sandwich to melt the cheese. Assemble your sandwich by spreading the pesto sauce on the bread. Then place the tomato slices. Crack some fresh pepper on it and add a sprinkle of salt. Tear a few leaves of basil and place it over the tomatoes. Cut open a creamy burrata pouch and smear the stracciatella and clotted cream mixture. You can drizzle some olive oil and balsamic vinegar. If you want, add some grilled paneer or a breaded chicken cutlet and close the sandwich.