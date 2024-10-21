The Taste of Time: Vir Sanghvi on curating a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience

Securing a reservation at Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna’s New York (USA) restaurant Bungalow is like trying to get a ticket to a sold-out concert — with guests often waiting months for a table. But what if we told you that you could experience his culinary artistry in Delhi? Vikas Khanna and Vir Sanghvi

Khanna is set to bring his talents to the Capital with The Taste of Time, a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience, curated by renowned food critic and columnist Vir Sanghvi, to celebrate Hindustan Times’ centennial milestone.

According to Sanghvi, this exclusivity makes the chef’s upcoming visit a rare opportunity for Indian diners who might never make it to his celebrated establishment.

He says, “With Hindustan Times’ centenary as the backdrop, Vikas has graciously agreed to fly in for a whirlwind 48-hour visit. He will prepare two exquisite dinners that will highlight the diverse flavours of India, with as many locally sourced ingredients as possible.”

While the dishes are a surprise for guests, one can expect an impressive set menu featuring vegetarian and non-vegetarian options that reflect the rich tapestry of Indian cuisine.

Sanghvi adds that this exclusive event — which features five carefully selected wine pairings, each enhancing the gastronomical journey — will offer an experience at a fraction of what one might pay in New York City. “A meal like this in NYC would cost four times as much,” he tells us.

Speaking about the idea to intertwine gourmet dishes with theatricality, storytelling and live music, Sanghvi notes that this, “is something that Indian diners are yet to fully experience, which is what makes this event a unique one.”

The event will be held at Delhi’s Sunder Nursery on October 24 and 25 from 7.30pm.

Visit: https://events.htmedia.in/thetasteoftime . Grab your tickets now as they’re selling fast!