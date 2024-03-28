Toast to spring with these Easter-theme mocktails

Easter is the time for the four big F’s — food, festivities, family and friends. After spending more than a month abstaining from the ‘good life’ during Lent, it seems like a no-brainer to go all out during this feast day. Have plans of throwing an Easter party so everyone can enjoy the dawn of spring? The answer is: Batch mocktails! Orange and ginger spritzer(Shutterstock)

To put it simply, these are easy recipes that can be thrown together with a few basic ingredients to make delicious drinks that will impress your guests. They can help themselves to these non-alcoholic drinks throughout the do. This leaves you with more time to mingle and less time spent in the kitchen or behind the bar making individual drinks. Here are a few recipes you can add to your repertoire for your upcoming party:

Pineapple and mint mocktail (Instagram)

Pineapple-Mint Mocktail

The tang of pineapple with a hint of minty goodness makes for a refreshing addition to your Easter Brunch. To make this mocktail, (@_emmasplate) suggests adding pineapple chunks with a few sprigs of mint in a blender. Top it with coconut water and give it a whirl. Add some ice to it and set it out for your guests to enjoy.

Cucumber and mint mocktail(Instagram)

Cucumber spritzer

A burst of freshness, this cucumber and mint mocktail by Tati (@tativegancooking) says this is a light bevy for any party. Create the base of the drink by blending peeled cucumbers, lime juice and zest, honey or simple syrup. To a large pitcher, top the mocktail base with ice and soda or sparkling water.

Cherry lime mocktail(Instagram)

Cherry Lime Time

Satisfy your sweet and sour cravings with Olivia Noceda (@olivianoceda), cherry and lime mocktails. Muddle together de-pitted cherries, and thyme leaves and add a sweetener of your choice. Amp up the cherry flavours with tart cherry juice with a squeeze of lime juice. Serve it chilled by topping it with ice and sparkling water.

Carrot Cake mocktail(Instagram)

Carrot cake Mocktail

Almost synonymous to Easter, carrot cakes are a perfect balance of decadence spiced and airy cake topped with a creamy frosting. To make a mocktail inspired by this delicious dessert, Kayla (@enrootkitchen) suggests mix together fresh pressed carrot juice, coconut milk, simple syrup, and cream soda or butterscotch-flavoured soda. Top it with a sprinkle of ground cinnamon and ginger.

Orange and ginger mocktail(Instagram)

Orange ginger spritz

Set the tone for your party with this bright orange drink. Use freshly squeezed orange juice in a pitcher and muddle some ginger into it. According to Genevieve Howland (@mamanatural), you can customise it as per your taste, add some sweetener of your choice, like honey, sugar syrup or maple syrup. Add soda or sparkling water and finish the drink with sliced oranges.