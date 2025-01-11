Missi roti: Your gluten-free, low cal best friend to pair with all your desi winter cheat meals, recipe tips inside!

It's kind of a bummer really, seeing a literal superfood find from India land up on a curated list of the 'worst rated foods' in the world, courtesy Taste Atlas. Also the only dish from India to land up on the dreaded curation, we think then that the earthy and rustic, not to mention nutrition-packed missi roti deserves a extra dose of love (ghee lathering optional!). Now we know with the temperatures dropping to single digits, you find your mind and mouths gravitating towards the very many spicy, flavourful curries, from rajma, to chole, to tari and ghosht (to name a few of course). Taste Atlas may have shunned the humble missi roti but we still love it the same: Let this convince you!(Photos: Cookpad, Cook with Manali)

So make missi rotis a winter lunch and dinner staple, to ensure a foolproof dose of health every time you indulge your taste buds. As per a Cult Fit report, missi roti "lowers cholesterol, is gluten-free, and is a rich source of protein attributed to the besan. It is also great for weight loss".

Missi roti

Ingredients

Whole wheat flour - 2 cups, besan - 1 cup, ajwain - 1tsp, finely chopped green chillies - 1 to 2, finely chopped onion - 1/3 cup, hing - a pinch, salt - 1tsp, oil - 3tsps, water - 2/3 cup to 3/4 cup, oil as required for roasting

Method

Mix the wheat flour and besan with the ajwain, onions, chilliesm hing and salt. Crumb with the oil and feed the flour mix with water till you manage to knead it into a soft dough. Let it rest for 10 minutes before separating into dough balls. Dust your rolling surface with atta and roll the balls into chapatis. Roast these on a hot tava, lightly brushing with oil. Remove once dark spots begin to develop on the missi roti. This goes well with absolutely any desi curry under the sun, but is also equally comforting with a sprinkle of salt and a side of dahi and achaar.

(recipe from Dassana's Veg Recipes)

Sold on the humble missi roti yet?