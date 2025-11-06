Warning: This tomato basil oil dip is so good, it never makes it to the table

The drop in temperatures however, are enough to signal our tummies to start growling for some comfort winter snacking. We'd say this is the perfect dip to split over a bottle of wine with friends, but let's be real, this luscious bowl of Italian flavours will not be leaving the kitchen, unless it's on an empty plate. Follow the recipe to bliss below.

Method: For the roasted garlic, in a foil or a small roasting dish, drizzle olive oil over whole garlic heads with just the tips chopped off — so that the oil reaches the cloves. Add an onion to the mix in the same manner for a sweet caramalised kick to the oil. Sprinkle with salt and cover tightly before roasting at 175C for over an hour, or till tender all the way through. Once slightly cool, mash well. While you do this, slice your baguette into thin pieces and toast in the oven with a drizzle of olive oil — these will taste way better than any bought packet of chips. Chop your tomatoes, salt them well and let them marinate in their own juice. Finely mince your basil and a few chives if you have them. Now take your serving platter and smear the mashed garlic on the bottom. Pour the olive oil on top (the full cup). Dump in the tomatoes, basil and red pepper flakes followed by a generous shave of parmesan. Drizzle some balsamic vinegar followed by a generous sprinkle of salt and pepper. Mix this well with a wooden spatula to make sure all the flavours are infused and scoop up with your toasted baggies till you lick the plate clean!

(recipe from Tori and Nessa)

Are you already chopping your tomatoes? Because we sure are.