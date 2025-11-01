Inside the journey of long-time vegans — and how you can do it too

Prashanth Vishwanath, the country director for Veganuary, has been vegan for 13 glorious years. And that number means a lot to him. Going vegan in India: What's it really like? (Photo: Green Queen Media)

But when he first started, he genuinely didn’t believe he’d last 30 days. Educating himself about the treatment of animals in the meat, dairy and poultry industries though, proved a successful start. “I realised, that their lives are worse than a quick death. They live a life full of misery and suffering, (something) there is absolutely no need for us to put them through.” Add to this the alleged unhealthy quotient of the meat and dairy coming out of these industries due to adulteration and making the switch feels like a no-brainer on paper. And almost a decade and a half in, Prashanth says, “I’ve rarely fallen ill.”

“Milk is magic” (?) Filmmaker, podcaster and photographer Kabeer Lal has also been vegan for 13 years. Now while Kabeer had intentionally gone dairy-free, his initial hurdles in terms of perception and reception seemed to entirely centre around, well, dairy, because “milk is magic.” He says, “The hardest part was that people looked at you in a funny way, especially when they believed that milk is magic, and there was something wrong with me for not wanting to have anything to do with milk products. Now a lot more people are aware of veganism and don't find it odd anymore if I want to stay away from milk and meat.” Never mind the acknowledgement, in some regards, veganism still has ground to cover in India — he reveals, “One thing that has not changed even today is the ubiquitous presence of milk solids in snacks. It's everywhere and for no real reason that vegans can think (of).”

Prashanth’s first hiccups were also somewhat similar. He recalls, “It was difficult to find plant-based alternatives to meat, dairy and eggs in India when I started out. At the time there were hardly any (market options).” But it goes without saying that things are significantly looking up now. “It has vastly changed now, there are hundreds of options available for people who want to try different plant-based milks like oat milk, almond milk, rice milk, hemp milk, different barista versions, and high protein versions — the alternative protein, and plant-based meat and dairy market has grown a lot,” he adds.

Going out The real test of will. Spaces may seem wholly inclusive of vegan choices in the present day, but the picture was very bleak 13 years back. Prashanth quips, “I handle social gatherings with a lot of humour, a pinch of salt and realism. If you see, most of our Indian cuisine has options which are already vegan or can easily be made vegan.”

Looking for handy tips? “If you are at a chaat counter, you can opt for golgappas, you can opt for sev puri without dahi, all of these are already vegan and crowd favourites,” also touching upon how most Asian cuisines too fall in the same category — Khao Suey, Thai curry, and even several Vietnamese food options make the cut.

For the nosy ones still satirically poking fingers, Prashanth says his sense of humour always saves the day — and for those genuinely interested in understanding it, he’s always up for a detailed chat.

For Kabeer, as far as the social scene is concerned, there’s only one mantra to consider, and that is being self sufficient. He says, “Social gatherings don't bother me. I don't depend on them for meals and I make sure that I eat something before I go to a social event. Social events at close family or relatives places have started accommodating my food references in their menu.”

Going in Veganism as a movement in India has enjoyed phasic success — be it in lieu of ethical eating, a health-first wave, or even just a buzzy lifestyle trend to adopt. Now while it’s true appeal lies in it’s multi-pronged impact covering all above-mentioned bases and more, which among them is the likely foundation behind it’s solid appeal in India?

Prashanth reflects, “Today I think veganism is about health, for Indians. Ethics, sustainability, animals, environment, yes, they are some of the other reasons. But health is most important. We see most people move towards locally available meat alternatives like jackfruit, soy nuggets, which are least processed. Some people are choosing to make their own plant milks and curds at home.”

Kabeer on the other hand believes, “In the 13 years that I have been vegan, I have seen a lot of changes in the attitudes of people. For many people now it's not only about consuming dairy and meat because of health harms, but it's also to look at a more humane way of living life.”

Start simple Staple Indian diets may already be plant heavy but the vegan-way of life can in one go, feel overwhelming. For those wanting to go all in but apprehensive about having to continually disappoint their desi palette, Dr. Nisha Mandal, nutritionist at Gurgaon’s Motherhood Hospital says it’s only as complicated as you make it out to be: “Adopting a vegan lifestyle does not require abandoning traditional Indian flavours. Most of our daily meals are already plant-based or easily adapted. Simple swaps make the transition effortless — replace ghee with cold-pressed oil, paneer with tofu, and dairy curd with plant-based curds like peanut curd, which offers a familiar texture and a pleasant, nutty flavour. Everyday dishes like dal-chawal, rajma, chole, idli-sambar, vegetable khichdi, stuffed parathas, millet upma, and poha are either inherently vegan or need only one small tweak.“

What would motivate you to make the switch?