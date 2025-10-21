A full week of partying? Sign us up! This gut-friendly mocktail is so good you won’t even miss the booze!

Great in theory, and something you’ve probably thrived through in the past doesn’t automatically mean your gut and inner workings are down for the wild ride. Willpower is a strange thing and can often tide us through the best (and the worst) of times, but as Bessel van der Kolk once said, ‘the body keeps the score’.

Now presenting a non-alcoholic mock cocktail recipe to a crowd looking for the hottest new boozy concoction across the bar feels like trying to get through those oddly uncomfortable videos of a carrot being shaved and glazed to replace the meat in a hot dog (yikes!). Not to call in spooky season ahead of its time, but Sarah Gold’s spin on kombucha will have you going back for seconds and thirds AND have your gut thank you next morning. Follow the recipe below.

Grapefruit mint kombucha mocktail Ingredients: Juiced grapefruit - 1, lime juice - 1, lime wedges - for serving, mint leaves - 6 to 8 plus additional sprigs for serving, your favourite brand of kombucha - 8 ounces, seltzer water (your pick of brand) - 1 can (this enough for 2 mocktails)

Method: In a cocktail shaker, combine the grapefruit and lime juice. Add the mint leaves and gently muddle them using a cocktail muddler or a pestle. If you don’t have one, simply chop the mint roughly before adding. Shake everything well to blend. Fill two cocktail glasses with ice. Pour 4 ounces of kombucha into each glass, followed by half of the juice mixture. Top with seltzer (around 2–4 ounces, depending on your preference) and garnish with a mint sprig and a lime wedge, if desired.

(recipe from Sarah Gold RD)

We’re doubling down on the claim — give it a shot (pun intended)!