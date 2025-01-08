Dry January: A 31-day challenge to boost your health and well-being

As we kick off the new year, many people are looking for ways to press the reset button on their health, well-being, and overall lifestyle. Welcome to the challenge of the month: Dry January! The 31-day challenge to refrain from alcohol can offer substantial benefits(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Whether you're looking to kick-start healthier habits, take a break from your favourite drinks, or just see how your body responds without alcohol for 31 days, this challenge has a lot of perks.

According to Dr Palak Antiya, a dietitian at Shalby Hospital, Dry January is more than just a trend—it’s a chance to prioritise well-being. “It is becoming a prevalent trend among the younger demographic. This 31-day challenge to refrain from alcohol can offer substantial benefits, including improved physical health, better sleep quality, enhanced mental clarity, and even financial savings,” she explains.

Tips for a successful challenge:

As with any challenge, setting clear goals is essential. Dr Antiya suggests that finding your motivation acts as a powerful tool. She shares, “Be it to improve your health, sharpen your attention - a well defined objective acts as a powerful motivator, particularly in times of temptation.”

• Disclosing your objectives to friends and family might provide significant support.

• Associating with those who appreciate and support your choices can enhance your accountability and mitigate peer pressure.

• Planning ahead is another essential step. Social environments often include alcohol. However, several pubs and eateries now provide good non-alcoholic drinks, enabling you to socialise without undermining your dedication.

• Furthermore, identifying possible triggers— such as certain surroundings, pressures, or specific social groups—can assist you in proactively managing circumstances that may test your determination.

How to stay on track:

• Monitoring your improvement may be very motivating. Consider keeping a notebook to record your thoughts, desires, and accomplishments throughout the course of the month.

The benefits of going alcohol-free:

Even if you’ve only ever tried giving up alcohol for a few days, you’ll quickly notice the benefits. Dr Jay R. Anam, a consultant surgical oncologist at Saifee Hospital, explains the significant changes that occur when you take a break from alcohol for a month.

• Week 1: Your body is adjusting to the absence of alcohol. You will crave it. Depending on your intake, you will experience withdrawal symptoms like tremors, palpitations and agitation. The severity of the withdrawal symptoms depends on how heavy a drinker you are. Hold on to the thought that your body has already started healing itself.

• Weeks 2–4: By week two, the benefits will become more noticeable. You will have better sleep, improved memory, staying hydrated by cutting out alcohol leaves you feeling more energetic and vibrant. Your skin also benefits from the extra hydration. Moreover, a month without it can lower your blood pressure, reduce your risk of heart issues, and improve digestion and nutrient absorption.

In addition to these benefits, liver function improves when a person stops drinking alcohol for a month since the liver sheds excess fat. On average, liver fat can fall by 15%.

So, are you ready to take up the challenge, if not already?