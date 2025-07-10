How to make the iconic Pimm's Cup, often called 'Wimbledon’s signature cocktail'

As the grass courts of Wimbledon come alive with top tennis talent, the iconic Pimm's Cup is back, offering spectators a refreshing taste of British tradition amidst the championship's excitement. How to make the iconic Pimm's Cup(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Pimm's Cup is a popular British beverage and an ideal summer cocktail. But how did it get here?

The story begins in 1823 when James Pimm, a farmer's son, opened an oyster bar in Victorian London. Pimm made a secret mix of gin, quinine, and spices to aid his guests with their heavy oyster meals.

He served it in a small cup, which he called the "No. 1 Cup”, leading to a renowned British summer drink. The popularity of Pimm's creation grew rapidly; by the mid-1800s, he was selling bottles around London for "three shillings a bottle".

A Pimm's pub made its debut at Wimbledon in 1971, signifying the beginning of this collaboration. The golden brown, fruity drink was an ideal match for the All-England Club's elegant atmosphere during the summer tennis championship.

Today, more than 300,000 glasses of Pimm's Cup are served to spectators at Wimbledon annually, making it an integral part of the tournament experience. The drink has become so closely tied to Wimbledon that it’s often called “Wimbledon’s signature cocktail”.

How to make it at home:

Ingredients:

30 ml Pimm's No. 1

120-180 ml lemonade or ginger ale

Ice

Fresh garnishes such as cucumber, mint, strawberries, orange, and lemon

Essential garnishes:

Cucumber slices or spears

Fresh strawberries

Orange slices

Fresh mint sprigs

Lemon slices

Method:

Fill a tall glass with ice, add Pimm's No. 1, top with lemonade or ginger ale, and garnish with fresh ingredients. The more colourful, abundant the garnish, the more authentic the experience.

(Written by Kaavya Sharma)