Indian ingredients shine in speciality cocktails for this Diwali season

Diwali is the perfect to get your family and friends together and celebrate the festival of lights. This also gives you a great opportunity to lean into the festive theme and allow it to seep into all aspects of the festive season. If you plan on hosting a party, give your cocktails an Indian twist with ingredients that capture the flavours of Indian festivities. Indian-inspired cocktails can take centre stage, making it a focal point of the evening. With options like kokum, tamarind, coconut, amla, and more, these unique concoctions are perfect for adding flair to any festive gathering. Here's how you can serve up some Indian-tastic cocktails: This Diwali, serve up cocktails that have an Indian twist to it

The Last Sipper

Inputs by Nitin Tiwari, mixologist, exclusively curated for Toast and Tonic

Ingredients:

• Kokum Syrup – 30 ml

• Gin – 45 ml

• Martini Rosso – 15 ml

• Lemon Juice – 15 ml

• Ginger Ale – 60 ml

• Water – 2 ml

Method:

1. Add all the ingredients (except ginger ale) into a shaker.

2. Shake well.

3. Pour the mixture into a wine glass.

4. Top it up with ginger ale.

5. Garnish with a dehydrated orange wheel.

Cranberry and Kokum Spritzer

Inputs by Suraj Bhosale, Bar Manager at Blah!, BKC

Ingredients:

1 cup cranberry juice

1/4 cup kokum agal (kokum concentrate)

1/2 teaspoon jal jeera powder

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Soda water (to top up)

Fresh lemon slices for garnish

Ice cubes

Method:

In a small bowl, dilute the kokum agal with a little water to make it easier to mix into the spritzer.

In a pitcher or large mixing glass, combine the cranberry juice, diluted kokum agal, jal jeera powder, and fresh lime juice. Stir well to ensure all ingredients are thoroughly mixed.

Fill serving glasses with ice cubes to chill the drink and keep it refreshing.

Pour the prepared cranberry and kokum mixture into each serving glass, filling them about halfway.

Pour soda water into each glass to top up, giving it a nice fizz and diluting the flavors slightly. Stir gently to combine.

Place a fresh lemon slice on the rim of each glass for a decorative touch and an extra hint of citrus aroma.

Serve immediately and enjoy the refreshing tangy flavor of the Cranberry and Kokum Spritzer.

Tamarelo

Inputs by Madhav Singhal, bar program curator, Shiso, Amritsar

Ingredients:

Tequila 60ml

Tamarind cordial 20ml

Acid mix 10ml

Method (Stirred):

Pour the cocktail mixture into an old-fashioned glass.

Rim the glass with Mexican seasoning for a flavourful kick.

Garnish with a tamarind candy for a tangy finish.

Mog

Input by Rahul Kamath, Corporate Bar Manager at Passion F&B India, Carnival By Tresind, Mumbai

Ingredients:

Coconut fat wash feni- 60 ml

Pink guava shrub- 20 ml

Fresh lime juice- 5 ml

Fresh mint- 10 leaves

To make fat wash feni

Coconut fat wash feni

Coconut oil - 50 ml

Feni- 500 ml

Method

Mix both the ingredients and keep in the freezer for at least 8 hrs ... Strain the coconut fat with a strainer and you'll get coconut fat wash feni.

To make Pink Guava shrub

Ingredients

Pink Guava - 250gm

Apple cider vinegar - 250 ml

Castor Sugar - 250 gm

Method

Chop the pink guava and add the rest ingredients.. put the mixture in a container and rest it for 12 hrs.

Strain the liquid from a muslin cloth.

Down & Dirty

Inputs by Lead Mixologist Harish Chhimwal of Monkey Bar, Bandra

Ingredients:

Gin 45 ml

Ottos vermouth 15ml

Lime Juice 10 ml

Amla brine 30ml

Method (shaken):

Small ice block

Glass Martini coupe

Garnish with a Fennel frond