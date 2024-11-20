Is this India's most expensive cocktail?

Would you pay Rs10,000 for a cocktail? At Tansen, a new fine-dining restaurant in Hyderabad, you can do just that with their Jewel of Tansen – India’s most expensive cocktail, priced at ₹10,000 per glass. Jewel of Tansen is considered to be India’s most expensive cocktail, priced at ₹ 10,000

The Jewel of Tansen cocktail features Saudi Arabia’s Ajwa dates, Italian pine nuts, truffle-infused vermouth, and Royal Salute 21-year whisky, served over a gold-leafed ice cube.

Yangdup Lama, recently honoured with the Roku Industry Icon Award 2024, spent months perfecting the cocktail menu, aiming to fuse local flavours with a modern twist.



In an interview, Lama explained that crafting this masterpiece required months of research, focusing on flavour balance. “Preservation, extraction, and balance were key to creating this cocktail,” he shares, underscoring the meticulous process behind its creation.