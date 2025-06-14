Loved frozen jalapenos in your wine? This crisp and spicy jalapeno margarita is calling your name!

Who would have thought popping a few frozen slices of jalapeno peppers into your crisp glass of white wine would be SO pleasing? — both to the eyes and to the senses! Try these jalapeno margaritas for a crisp and spicy weekend(Photos: Bright-eyed Baker, One Stop Chilli Shop)

Well if you loved that viral little hack, you owe it to yourself to give these spicy jalapeno margaritas a shot. We promise you'll feel the heat AND the high.

Spicy jalapeno margaritas

Ingredients: Granulated sugar - 1 cup, water - 1.5 cups, sliced jalapeno peppers - 2, lime peel strips (2 inches each) - 2, blanco tequila - 2 cups, fresh lime juice - 2 cups, orange liquer - 1.25 cups, coarse salt - 1tbsp, chili powder - 1/2tsp, lime wedges for serving, more jalapeno slices for garnishing, ice for serving

Method: In a medium saucepan, mix together the sugar, water, jalapeno slices, and lime peel. Bring to a steady simmer over medium-high heat, stirring until the sugar fully dissolves. Lower the heat to medium-low and let it simmer for another 15 minutes and try not to stop stirring. Remove from the heat and let the mixture cool for at least 30 minutes. Once cooled, strain the syrup through a fine mesh strainer into a measuring cup, discarding the jalapenos and lime peel. Set this syrup aside until ready to use.

In a large pitcher, combine the tequila, freshly squeezed lime juice, and orange liqueur. Add the prepared simple syrup and stir until fully blended. Add a few extra jalapeno slices for added heat.

To prepare the glasses, mix salt and chili powder in a shallow dish. Rub a lime wedge around the rim of each glass, then dip the rim into the chili salt mixture. Repeat for all glasses. Fill each glass with ice, pour the margarita over the top, and garnish with a lime wedge and jalapeño slices. Serve immediately and enjoy!

PS: This recipe makes about 8 servings — so drink responsibly.

(recipe from Baker by Nature)

We wish you a crisp and spicy weekend, just like the margarita you'll be nursing today evening!