Mardi Gras 2025: Boozy jello shots to milky punch, clink cheers to Fat Tuesday with these one-of-a-kind cocktails!

As they say on Mardi Gras, "let the good times roll"!. And we're here to give you a quick fix just to be able to do that today. March 4 is officially Fat Tuesday and you deserve to celebrate it by screaming cheers to some very New Orlean-esque cocktails. These three quick recipes should have you sorted for a fun, colour-filled evening, literally. So shake away! Mardi Gras cocktail recipes to celebrate Fat Tuesday

King Cake Jello Shots

Ingredients: Premade lemonade - 1.75 cups, plain gelatin - 4 envelopes, vodka - 1.25 cups, condensed milk - 2tsps, liquid food colouring - 3, vanilla frosting, decorating sugars and edible glitter

Boozy jello shots

Method: Dip the rims of your shot glasses in the vanilla frosting, and line with the sugars and glitter. Dissolve the gelatin in lemonade over low heat and follow up with the vodka and condensed milk. Divide this mixture between three bowls and add the different food colouring to each. Once the gelatin mixture is semi-set, spoon into the shot glasses. Let them set completely before screaming 'SHOTS'!

(recipe from Tbsp)

Brandy Milk Punch

Ingredients: Brandy - 1 cup, milk - 3 cups, powdered sugar - 3tbsps, vanilla extract - 1tsp, grated nutmeg for garnishing

Brandy milk punch

Method: Blend everything but the nutmeg with ice for 20 minutes. Adjust the sugar and double strain the drink before pouring on ice. Garnish with some nutmeg.

(recipe from Liquor)

King's Cup

Ingredients: Coloured sugar, vodka - 5 ounces, pineapple juice - 2 ounces, coconut syrup - 2 ounces, lime juice - 2 ounces, champagne (for topping off) - 2tbsps, lime slices

King's Cup

Method: Line the rims of your serving glasses with the coloured sugar, using the help of coconut syrup as the adhesive. Shake the vodka, pineapple juice and lime juice and pour over ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.

(recipe from Twist & Toast)

Which of these is going to be your first sip of the evening today?