Quick and easy cocktail recipes for your next house party

The party season is upon us! So, it's time to shake up and elevate your bartending skills, stock up favourite booze and show off your A-game to guests with these easy-peasy cocktail recipes which are perfect for house parties. Aperol Spritz(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Berry Sour

Ingredients:

60 ml bourbon whiskey

20 ml raspberry puree

30 ml cranberry juice

A dash of vanilla essence

Ice cubes

Method:

Fill a shaker with ice cubes.

Add bourbon whiskey, raspberry puree, cranberry juice, and vanilla essence.

Shake vigorously for about 15-20 seconds.

Strain into a chilled glass and garnish with fresh raspberries.

Piscina Symphony

Ingredients:

50 ml pisco

15 ml Campari

1 egg white

Ice cubes

Method:

Dry shake the pisco, Campari, and egg white (shake without ice to emulsify the egg white).

Add ice and shake again to chill.

Strain into a coupe glass.

Optionally, garnish with a twist of orange zest or a few drops of bitters on the foam.

Aperol Spritz

Ingredients:

60 ml Aperol

90 ml sparkling wine (Prosecco preferred)

30 ml soda water

Ice cubes

Orange slice (for garnish)

Method:

Fill a large wine glass with ice.

Pour in the Aperol, followed by sparkling wine.

Top with soda water and gently stir.

Garnish with an orange slice.

Recipes from Loca - The Social House in Greater Kailash (GK) 1