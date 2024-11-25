Quick and easy cocktail recipes for your next house party
Up your holiday party game with these easy, quick cocktail recipes
The party season is upon us! So, it's time to shake up and elevate your bartending skills, stock up favourite booze and show off your A-game to guests with these easy-peasy cocktail recipes which are perfect for house parties.
Berry Sour
Ingredients:
60 ml bourbon whiskey
20 ml raspberry puree
30 ml cranberry juice
A dash of vanilla essence
Ice cubes
Method:
Fill a shaker with ice cubes.
Add bourbon whiskey, raspberry puree, cranberry juice, and vanilla essence.
Shake vigorously for about 15-20 seconds.
Strain into a chilled glass and garnish with fresh raspberries.
Piscina Symphony
Ingredients:
50 ml pisco
15 ml Campari
1 egg white
Ice cubes
Method:
Dry shake the pisco, Campari, and egg white (shake without ice to emulsify the egg white).
Add ice and shake again to chill.
Strain into a coupe glass.
Optionally, garnish with a twist of orange zest or a few drops of bitters on the foam.
Aperol Spritz
Ingredients:
60 ml Aperol
90 ml sparkling wine (Prosecco preferred)
30 ml soda water
Ice cubes
Orange slice (for garnish)
Method:
Fill a large wine glass with ice.
Pour in the Aperol, followed by sparkling wine.
Top with soda water and gently stir.
Garnish with an orange slice.
Recipes from Loca - The Social House in Greater Kailash (GK) 1