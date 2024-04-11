Social media got you whizzing your wine in a blender to aerate it? Please don't, says expert

As you unwind after a long and exhausting day, a glass of wine sounds divine. Now, any vino lover knows that they should allow the wine to breathe, thereby “aerating it” or simply exposing it to air. Lately, several social media users have been touting the benefits of giving their wine a whiz in the blender to froth up their drink while also aerating it. This can be traced to Pat Hellberg (@patthewineguy), a wine enthusiast, who went on live television (KATU Afternoon Live) in 2019 and spoke about the benefits of using a blender to improve the taste of mediocre wine. Since then, several social media users have been posting about this hack. Use a decanter to aerate your wine and appreciate its complexities (Shutterstock)

Horrified by this social media trend, Karan Vasani, COO, Sula Vineyards, is asking wine lovers, to hold off on whizzing wine in the blender! He adds, “While creative hacks like using a blender or whisk to aerate wine exist, they are not the best approach if you really want to enjoy your glass of wine.”

There are several benefits of aerating wine, which include an improved aroma, enhanced flavour, and a higher chance of being able to taste the nuances and complexities of the wine. By decanting this bevvy, the harshness that some wine drinks my experience is also alleviated.

Vasani shares, “For a more refined experience, opt for a wine aerator for quicker aeration, or for the most control, decant your wine and let it breathe for an hour – this allows the wine to gently interact with oxygen, softening tannins and unlocking its full flavour profile.”

Other ways to aerate wine

Pour wine into a glass and swirl it gently to allow it to breathe

Attach a wine aerator to the bottle and pour to quickly introduce oxygen into the wine

Pour wine into a decanter, a wide-bottom glass vessel that has a broad bottom & a thin neck

Don’t have a decanter, a pitcher jug or carafe works the same way